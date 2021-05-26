newsbreak-logo
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills LOCALIZED STRONG WIND GUSTS NEAR ARLINGTON THIS AFTERNOON Current wind sensors show west to southwest winds gusting up to 65 MPH near the Arlington area, with gusts between 35 to 45 MPH else where along I-80 between mile markers 240 to 290 along Interstate 80. This winds will occasionally persist until a surface cold front pushes through the area this evening. If you are traveling along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, please use caution while driving, especially if traveling in a high profile vehicle.

