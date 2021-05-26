newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Ethiopia says 22 regional officials killed by Tigray rebels

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rebels have killed 22 officials of the war-hit Tigray region’s interim administration, Ethiopia’s government said Wednesday. An additional 20 interim officials had been “kidnapped” by forces loyal to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, which ruled the region until it was toppled by an offensive ordered by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November. A further four have been “wounded and hospitalized,” said the statement issued on Twitter.

spectrumlocalnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Kidnapping#Tigray Region#Addis Ababa#Insurgent#Famine#Ap#Tplf#Ethiopian#Eritrean#U N#The Security Council#The Associated Press#Northeast Tigray#Rebels#Attacks#Pro Tplf Fighters#Emergency Food Insecurity#Atrocities#Ethnic Heritage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Twitter
Country
South Africa
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
U.S. PoliticsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

US weighs financial sanctions against Ethiopia over Tigray war

The Biden administration has prepared economic sanctions against Ethiopia that could halt financing from the U.S. and loans by international financial institutions, according to two people familiar with the matter. The action, if confirmed, would set back relations between two longtime allies in the fight against Islamist extremism in the...
U.S. PoliticsWBUR

U.S. Imposes Restrictions On Ethiopia And Eritrea Over Tigray Conflict

The State Department announced Sunday visa restrictions for Ethiopian and Eritrean government officials and members of security forces over atrocities tied to a months-long conflict in northern Ethiopia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also announced that the U.S. has imposed wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia after...
Worldhornobserver.com

Ethiopia accuses the US of meddling in Tigray affairs

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Horn Observer) Ethiopia has accused the United States of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region. Through the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US said that...
AfricaVoice of America

Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray 'Horrific': WHO Chief

Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region is facing a horrifying situation with people dying of hunger, health services destroyed and rape “rampant,” the WHO chief, himself from the region, said Monday. “The situation in Tigray, Ethiopia, is, if I use one word, horrific. Very horrific,” World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus...
Politicsnewbusinessethiopia.com

Ethiopia establishes national committee to rehabilitate Tigray

The Government of Ethiopia today announced establishing a national committee of 12 members who can facilitate rehabilitation of people displaced in Tigray Region following the ongoing rule of law restoration operation. The Committee members were elected today at a meting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed where elders, scholars and business...
AfricaReliefweb.int

Ethiopia - Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 20 May 2021

Humanitarian agencies are facing increased obstacles to access populations in need. More than two million people have been displaced by the conflict to date. Only about 1.8 million people of the 5.2 million in need of food assistance were reached since late March. While the food sector is relatively better...
Africaborgenmagazine.com

The War on Tigray: A Modern Humanitarian Crisis in Ethiopia

PARIS, France — Ethiopia is situated in the Horn of Africa. It has the second-highest population in Africa with around 112 million people. Although Ethiopia is considered to be Africa’s fastest-growing economy, “it is also one of its poorest nations.” Domestic political disputes have led to a deep humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia. It has affected the poorest communities in the country and around its borders.
Worldhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Eritreans commit atrocities in Tigray region

Ethiopia’s government admits Eritrean troops are committing atrocities in Tigray. But it says Eritrean forces will withdraw. The Associated Press has heard testimony that Eritreans are deep inside Tigray, striking terror on its people. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Protests101.9 KELO-FM

Ethiopians criticise United States at pro-government rally

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian pro-government demonstrators denounced the United States on Sunday for imposing restrictions on aid over the Tigray conflict, at a massive rally organised by the authorities to show support for their positions. More than 10,000 people attended the rally, some carrying banners written in English, Arabic...
Sex Crimesindcatholicnews.com

Ethiopia: 'Genocide is happening in Tigray'

The targeting of young people, indiscriminate killings and widespread sexual violence - including the rape of nuns - is part of a genocide against the Tigrayan ethnic group of northern Ethiopia, according to a source close to the Church. The source, anonymous for security reasons, told Catholic charity Aid to...
AfricaMinneapolis Star Tribune

West Africa leaders suspend Mali from region bloc over coup

ACCRA, Ghana — West African leaders suspended Mali from their regional bloc Sunday over what they said amounted to a coup last week, Ghana's foreign minister said after an emergency meeting to address the political crisis in Mali. The bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, "is worried about...
PoliticsUN News Centre

UN Security Council welcomes Somali agreement on prompt and peaceful elections

The Security Council welcomed the agreement reached on Thursday by the Somali federal government and the federal member states leaders on the implementation of the 17 September Electoral Model. In a press statement released Friday night, the 15 members of the council commended the country’s leaders for putting first “Somalia’s...
MilitaryWRAL

Egypt, Sudan conclude war games amid Ethiopia’s dam dispute

CAIRO — Egypt and Sudan on Monday concluded joint war games that involved ground, air and naval units. The six-day drill meant to showcase deepening security ties between the two neighboring countries and present a show of force amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia. The dispute stems from Ethiopia’s controversial, unfinished...
AfricaUS News and World Report

At Least 55 Killed in Eastern Congo Massacres, U.N. Says

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -At least 55 people were killed overnight in two attacks on villages in eastern Congo, the United Nations said on Monday, in potentially the worst night of violence the area has seen in at least four years. The army and a local civil rights...
Proteststhepinkreportnews.com

Ethiopians denounce US at pro-government rally in Addis Ababa | Protests News

More than 10,000 protest US economic and security sanctions on Ethiopia over the conflict in Tigray. Ethiopian pro-government demonstrators have denounced the United States for imposing restrictions on aid over the Tigray conflict, at a huge rally organised by the authorities to show support for their positions. More than 10,000...