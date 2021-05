President Joe Biden has declared that “help is here” for families with children who will begin receiving advanced monthly payments from the child tax credit. For tax year 2021, the Internal Revenue Service reported that families claiming the credit will receive up to $3,000 per qualifying child between the ages of 6 and 17 at the end of 2021. They will receive $3,600 per qualifying child under age six at the end of 2021. Previously the amount of the CTC was up to $2,000 per qualifying child under the age of 17 at the end of the year.