Beaver County, PA

VIDEO: Kolt Codner and Dr. Shelly Moore, the co-chairs of the CCBC Covid Support Task Force, talked with Eddy Crow this morning on “Teleforum”

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) Kolt Codner and Dr. Shelly Moore, the co-chairs of the CCBC Covid Support Task Force, spoke with Eddy Crow this morning during an interview on Teleforum about how they are moving forward. Dr. Moore spoke about different programs offered at CCBC that include micro credentials, certificates, and associate degrees. She stated that one certificate in particular is the health technician certificate, which can get students working in the medical field in less than a year. Dr. Moore also spoke about associate degrees that are offered at CCBC including their nationally recognized aviation program, nursing, and process technology. Kolt Codner told Eddy that CCBC does whatever they can to help students in need, including giving students computers from the school, and even delivering them directly. Another project they working on is teaching classes in community locations, particularly at Beaver County Libraries, so that they are able to bring the school to the students. You can hear audio clips below from these segments mentioned, or you can also watch the full interview!

