Beaver County, PA

Ratio Between Job Openings And Job Seekers Cause Concern Among Commissioners

By Beaver County Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Those were the words of Commissioner Jack Manning, who spoke at Wednesday’s work session about the numbers he learned in regards to the amount of Beaver County citizens looking for jobs as opposed to the job openings that are still available. These numbers were presented by PA CareerLink in a meeting attended by Manning.

Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Three Democrats running for Center Twp. tax collector seat

CENTER TWP. — Three candidates are vying to restore the integrity of a disgraced Beaver County tax office. Roxanne Delon, Kylee McKay Kazil and Paula Evanko Battisti are running for Center Township’s lone four-year tax collector seat in the May 18 Democratic primary. Former township tax collector Jeanne Bowser resigned...
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Ohioville borough candidates stress no zoning and emphasize transparency in office

OHIOVILLE – Zoning is a hot topic in the borough, and candidates for mayor and borough council have strong opinions about it. The borough currently does not have a zoning ordinance, and in 2019 council proposed a zoning ordinance. The response was a resounding "no" from the community, and council eventually tabled it indefinitely. Many candidates running for Ohioville offices this year hope to keep it that way.
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Blackhawk School Board Holds Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Chippewa Township, PA) The Blackhawk School Board held a virtual meeting tonight. The board stated that the district is going to hold an outdoor graduation ceremony at their stadium with standard commencement admission, which is 6 tickets given out per student. If weather becomes an issue, the ceremony will be held indoors and students will only be given 4 tickets. The meeting then progressed into a heated discussion over a new proposed tax increase. While the board ultimately approved a one mill increase, there was opposition among the board to whether or not they could increase revenue and funds by eliminating teaching positions and certain classes. One board member suggested the school needs to be run more as a business, to which he proposed that certain classes and teachers such as in the music and art departments be eliminated since some of those classes have only 6 students, while suggesting those students could just join another elective. This prompted an argument with other board members stating that they have absolutely no interest in taking those classes away from students. The board went on to approve a temporary road agreement with Penn Power, as well as to allow a dance academy to rent the high school auditorium for a recital. Also approved were the positions of three middle school basketball coaches, and the resignations of 2 athletic trainers and a paraprofessional. The district will also continue to require mask wearing, until the PA Department of Education says otherwise.
Beaver County, PAEllwood City Ledger

Beaver County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 31% of people fully vaccinated

Some 31% of people living in Beaver County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Midland, PAEllwood City Ledger

Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School secures major funding

MIDLAND — The launch of a new public charter high school in Beaver County takes several leaps forward this week, as Midland Innovation + Technology Charter School (MITCS) announced it is receiving a major grant and two significant donations that will further its work. On Monday, the Pennsylvania Coalition of...
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Hopewell School Board Announces Voluntary Early Retirements of Teachers

Story By Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Hopewell Twp., Pa.) Hopewell School Board met last night via ZOOM and in person and announced 9 teachers opted to take the Voluntary Early Retirement Incentive . The retirements are effective on June 10.2021. The board thanked and congratulated the teachers.
Beaver Falls, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls City Council Holds Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Beaver Falls, PA) The Beaver Falls City Council held a meeting tonight where they touched on a variety of topics. The Council agreed to enter into first readings of a service agreement for a design company to improve the city website, as well as a service agreement with the Beaver County Regional Council of Governments. The fire department submitted a letter of intent to explore options for a regionalization of fire/rescue services in the area to provide better overall service. The fire department also stated that they received 121 calls last month. Also at the meeting, organizers of the wave pool restoration project requested that they be allowed to do a feasibility study with members of the council, to which the council agreed. The police department reported that they received 1,361 calls last month and also asked for the approval to apply for a grant for a side by side vehicle, which will enable the department to respond to off-road areas more efficiently. The council also stated that they will begin permitting small gatherings within the city once again. A member of the community also spoke at the meeting, regarding concerns over bee swarms in the 6th Avenue area. She stated that there is a home that has multiple bee boxes which is causing bees to swarm nearby residences, and she would like the city to get involved.
Ambridge, PABeaver County Times

County to host naloxone distribution event in Ambridge

Beaver County District Attorney Dave Lozier, alongside Beaver County Behavioral Health and Not One More, will host a recovery celebration and public naloxone distribution from 5 to 7 p.m. May 20 at P.J. Caul Memorial Park, located at 11th St. and Merchant in Ambridge. Organizers have 85 “leave behind” bags...
Beaver County, PAEllwood City Ledger

Beaver County to survey broadband access, fill gaps

Beaver County is taking steps to secure reliable internet access for all residents and business owners. The county’s Office of Planning and Redevelopment is partnering with engineering firm Michael Baker International to perform a survey of fixed and mobile broadband availability at multiple locations throughout Beaver County. The survey will determine what locations lack access to high-speed connectivity; two survey teams driving Michael Baker International vehicles will be performing the inventory beginning May 10.
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Casey lauds Biden jobs plan at Beaver County town hall

CENTER TWP. — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey stopped in Beaver County on Thursday to champion President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan and answer questions. Fresh off a Pittsburgh-area tour with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Casey, D-Scranton, shared how he believes the Biden administration’s multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure and social services bill could improve the region’s environment, economy and access to health care. It was the senator’s third visit to CCBC in three years.
Beaver County, PAEllwood City Ledger

Indoor proms pose problems for area schools and push capacity limits

For more than a year now, people around the world have been told to stay inside, but for area prom organizers, it's indoor venues that are proving to be the problem. While proms are traditionally hosted inside, restrictive capacity limits still in place on gatherings in Pennsylvania have forced event leaders who opted for indoor prom venues to either leave students out or risk breaking Gov. Tom Wolf's April 4 mandate, which won't expire until May 31 (after most proms have taken place).
Aliquippa, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Interim Tag Removed From Chief Lane in Aliquippa at City Council Meeting

(Photo by Sandy Giordano) Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Mayor Dwan B. Walker announced at last night’s Aliquippa Council meeting that John Lane is now officially the city’s police chief. : “I recognize John” The mayor added, “We will support him in this move.” Chief Lane became acting chief on March 26, 2020 when Chief Robert Sealock became ill while on duty, and died on April 11, 2020.
Beaver County, PAEllwood City Ledger

Letter: Shell needs to answer questions

Pipelines leak, spill, rupture and explode all too often, and the two-legged Falcon Pipeline that now reaches into southern Beaver County is no exception. So if, as state environmental regulators tell us, witnesses have reported Shell’s firings of workers who have spoken out about defective corrosion coating protection on the Falcon — and possible falsification of records — it’s time to ask questions.