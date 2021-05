This custom home is renovated, updated and move in ready. The Chef’s kitchen has custom cherry cabinets, yards of granite counters and a breakfast nook that includes a gas fireplace. The traditional dining room features impressive trim work including wainscot. A customized laundry room includes a deep sink, folding counter and plenty of storage. Leave your coats and shoes at the back door, there is a bench with hooks and cubbies. The master bedroom with hardwood floors and spa like bathroom is the perfect retreat. Two additional bedrooms with large windows and huge closets are on the second floor. Using every bit of space in the house, there are two extra rooms on the 3rd floor, plus a room over the garage. The bonus room is perfect for home schooling, work and play. Ford’s Colony is an award-winning gated community offering pools, playgrounds, golf, tennis and miles of trails.