Fitness in the Park, a popular summertime yoga program held at Cushman Park in Fairhaven, is back for its 10th year. And once again, all lessons are free. Jeff Costa, a certified instructor, and co-coordinator Susan Grace have put together a 10-week program that begins on June 22 at 8:30 a.m. In the past, the program has attracted as many as 150 participants each week, taking advantage of the wellness benefits taught by experts.