Sometimes when you hear of a new musical project coming from one person of a band you love, you fear the worst. Not that the new project will be bad, but what about the band you already love! Well no worries on either of those aspects with this one. 3 Years Hollow bass player Dex Digga has new music to debut but as he said to me in the below interview "3 Years Hollow is alive and well and even booking some shows for the upcoming months." He didn't tell me where those shows will be, but we'll keep pushing on them for one here in the Quad Cities.