Webinar: How to Hybrid

NASHVILLE, June 9, 2021 – AdCritter, the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform for small businesses, and Hawke Media, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing consultancy, are announcing a strategic partnership that offers a new option for businesses that need an affordable advertising option. “AdCritter is an exceptional fit for some of our small business clients, particularly during a post- pandemic economy where they find themselves re-adjusting consumer-facing strategies and often have a small-scale team,” said Julia Rabinowitsch, manager of partnerships for Hawke Media. Through this partnership, Hawke Media will connect small business owners with AdCritter so they can get the advertising help they need. AdCritter’s platform provides easy access to pre- designed ads and targeting using the same high-tech tools that big businesses have. This technology is available at affordable prices and allows small businesses to promote their products and services to likely customers in their target audience. “We are excited to partner with Hawke Media to help small businesses,” said Gabriel Smith, the founder and CEO of AdCritter. “After the year we’ve all experienced, Americans know that supporting small companies that bring jobs to local economies is more important now than ever.” AdCritter joins Hawke Media’s growing list of partners such as Google, Microsoft, Mailchimp, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook and Clearco. About AdCritter AdCritter gives small businesses the ability to create and manage effective digital advertising campaigns. Its subscription platform provides access to pre-designed ads with suggested phrases and calls to action and the ability for customers to request custom ads. Customers can then choose their targeting using premium tools such as location-based targeting, audience-based targeting and search-based targeting for any kind of business. Ads are then delivered to top websites across the internet. Since relaunching its platform in September 2020, AdCritter has experienced double-digit monthly revenue growth and is now the leading self-serve advertising platform for small businesses in the country. About Hawke Media Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman and Tony Delmercado, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest- growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 28 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.