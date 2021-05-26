Fight inside an Oconee jail cell
The Oconee Sheriff wants the state police to investigate a fight early today between two Oconee County inmates. No jail guards were hurt, but Capt. Chapman’s preliminary investigation indicates that it was an altercation between two inmates inside a jail cell, and one of them was hurt enough to be sent by EMS to the hospital. Having the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division intervene, Sheriff Crenshaw says, is standard procedure to allow for an independent investigation. Out of health and privacy concerns, as well as the outside investigation, the sheriff’s office will not release further information, including patient condition or the names of the combatants.wgog.com