newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oconee County, SC

Fight inside an Oconee jail cell

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 5 days ago

The Oconee Sheriff wants the state police to investigate a fight early today between two Oconee County inmates. No jail guards were hurt, but Capt. Chapman’s preliminary investigation indicates that it was an altercation between two inmates inside a jail cell, and one of them was hurt enough to be sent by EMS to the hospital. Having the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division intervene, Sheriff Crenshaw says, is standard procedure to allow for an independent investigation. Out of health and privacy concerns, as well as the outside investigation, the sheriff’s office will not release further information, including patient condition or the names of the combatants.

wgog.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#County Police#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#State Police#The Oconee Sheriff#Ems#Sheriff S Office#Inmates#Capt Chapman#Fight#Patient Condition#Standard Procedure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Self-inflicted gunshot fired in the presence of the the police

Counseling services are being made available to members of the Oconee Sheriff’s Office and the Walhalla police who were present early Thursday when a man shot himself on W. Main Street in Walhalla. The wounded man later was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the coroner has ruled the case a suicide. According to Jimmy Watt, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, incidents such as this often tax the emotions of all involved and counseling can be helpful. In this case, a deputy responded to investigate a domestic incident complaint at a home near Walhalla. This led to a traffic stop in the parking lot of a store during yesterday’s morning’s early hours, a time when the store was closed. At one point, the man retreated to his vehicle and reached for something that turned out to be a firearm and pointed the gun at himself. Officers attempted to negotiate for the man to back down, but he eventually shot himself and was taken to a Greenville hospital where he died about two hours later. Watt says no shots were fired by law enforcement officers.
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing and commemorating this week, May 9th thru May 15th, as National Police Week and this Saturday as Police Officers Memorial Day. As part of this recognition, Oconee County Council issued a proclamation last Tuesday evening during its regularly scheduled County Council meeting recognizing...
Oconee County, SCFOX Carolina

OCSO announces they are recognizing National Police Week

OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that they are recognizing and commemorating May 9- 15 as National Police Week and Saturday as Peace Officers Memorial Day. Deputies say that as part of this recognition, the Oconee County Council issued a proclamation last Tuesday recognizing...
Westminster, SCwsnwradio.com

Man Jailed on Kidnapping and Assault Charges

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster man yesterday on two counts of Kidnapping in regards to a weekend incident. 44 year old Jason Bradley Hughes of Sandifer Boulevard was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:46pm Tuesday. Hughes was also charged with one count of Assault and Battery – 2nd Degree.
Anderson, SCwsnwradio.com

MAN WANTED IN OCONEE COUNTY DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND

Anderson, SC – Greg Shore, Coroner advised that his office is currently investigating the death of a man that was apparently being sought by Oconee County Law Enforcement in connection to an outstanding warrant and was found last night with a gunshot wound. Anderson Police Department, Anderson Fire Department and...
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

Recent Evaluation Revealed “Disturbing and Sad” Information About Past Practices by Oconee County Animal Control

Information from a recently released animal shelter evaluation report is set to appear in the local newspaper this week. The report outlined process and procedure improvements for shelter operations, but also contained disturbing and sad information regarding past practices at Oconee County Animal Control, a division of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Oconee County, SCWYFF4.com

New details released in search for missing Oconee County teen

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has released new details in the search for a missing teenager from Walhalla. Investigators say they are looking for 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood. They said Ariel left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10 p.m. May 4 and 7 a.m. May 5. Family members...
Arizona Statemy40.tv

Officials: Missing SC teens may be traveling with others in a U-Haul with an Arizona tag

WALHALLA, S.C. (WLOS) — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office released updated information on Saturday in regards to a missing Walhalla, South Carolina teenager. The sheriff's office says based on new information obtained, they believe 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood, who reportedly left her home some time between 10 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. on May 5, might be traveling with her 15-year-old boyfriend Bryson Joe Perry and several others in a 10-foot U-Haul Box Truck. Officials say the box truck, which was rented on May 4 from a business in Decatur, Georgia, has an Arizona tag of AE94029 and a truck number of TM1523H.
Walhalla, SCwsnwradio.com

OCSO Searching For Teen Reported Missing From Walhalla

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help today in locating a missing Walhalla teenager. Investigators are seeking the whereabouts of 13 year old Ariel Ray Underwood. Ariel left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10pm on May 4th and 7am on May 5th. Family members reported Arial missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.
Walhalla, SCFOX Carolina

Deputies locate 13-year-old from Walhalla, 15-year-old boyfriend flees scene

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say they found Ariel Ray Underwood, a previously missing juvenile. Underwood was found with 15-year-old Bryson Joe Perry, who deputies identified as her boyfriend. Deputies say that they were located at a business on Highway 11 near I-85 and Fair play. Deputies were called to the business location after a call around 7:15 P.M said that the the two missing juveniles were possibly there.
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Authorities alert Georgia, South Carolina to teen missing since Tuesday

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Oconee County, South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen not seen since Tuesday evening. According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, which sent the alert to news agencies in both South Carolina and Georgia, 13-year-old Ariel Ray Underwood left her home on Goat Road sometime between 10 p.m. on May 4 and 7 a.m. on May 5. Family members reported her missing on Wednesday.
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

More Charges Filed Against NC Man by OCSO

You’ll recall that we told you about the arrest late last week of 34 year old Christopher Nathan Stephens from Whittier, NC by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Stephens was charged with three counts of Safecracking in regards to the break-in and opening of money lock boxes, with the intent to commit a larceny, at two Oconee County owned recreation areas on April 29th.
Westminster, SCwsnwradio.com

Westminster Man Charged with Serious Offenses by Sheriff’s Deputies

According to arrest records from the Oconee County Detention Center, Sheriff’s Deputies booked 62 year-old Donald Alfred Slater, Jr of a Harbour West Drive, Westminster address into jail on Friday afternoon. Slater was charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to records, he has been released from custody on bond.