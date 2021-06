The 16-year-old boy, who had just finished his last day at Oakwood High School, went to Ulley reservoir, a popular spot in Rotherham, with two other friends. The reservoir is famous among people who come for a dip when the weather is warm and Haycock and his friends were no exception. Unfortunately, one of his friends got stuck in a current, which made it difficult for him to get out. Despite not knowing how to swim, Haycock jumped into the water to try and save his struggling friend.