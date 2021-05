The 2020/21 Bundesliga relegation play-off kicks off on Wednesday afternoon as Köln hosts Holstein Kiel in the first leg at the RheinEnergieStadion. As per usual, the top-flight side, in this instance Köln, will go into the matchup as significant favourites. Since the 2010-11 season, only two 2. Bundesliga teams have won promotion, with them being Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2012 and Union Berlin in 2019.