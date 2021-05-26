Cancel
Oconee County, SC

Billboards highlight cases of missing Oconeeans

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 8 days ago

Crimestoppers of Oconee has taken out roadside billboards to highlight six cases of missing people that remain under investigation, as far back as the late 1980s. The cases are displayed on a rotational basis on electric billboards on highway 123 near Jacobs Road and on 123 near High-Tec Road. The cases highlight the unexplained disappearances of the following men and women: Joshua Scott Ivester; Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield; Pamela Faith Roach; Laura Ann Anders; Shelia Ann Carver; and Jimmy Whitfield. If you have information pertaining to what’s happened to any of the six, you may offer that info confidentially by calling Crimestoppers. You don’t have to give your name and if your information leads to the location of any of the six, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

wgog.com
