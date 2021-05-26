Texas-based Whole Foods roots out top 5 plant-based food trends for summer

In Houston and Texas, summer’s the time for backyard barbecues. So heat up the grill and get to cooking some barbecued … banana blossoms?. According to Austin-based Whole Foods Market, banana blossoms (the flower that grows at the end of the bunch), barbecued jackfruit, and nut-based cheese will be all the rage this summer. The certified organic grocer recently released its first-ever list of plant-based trend predictions, with the top five trends serving up meat and dairy alternatives ideal for summer munching.