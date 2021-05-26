newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

Texas-based Whole Foods roots out top 5 plant-based food trends for summer

By Chantal Rice
CultureMap Houston
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Houston and Texas, summer’s the time for backyard barbecues. So heat up the grill and get to cooking some barbecued … banana blossoms?. According to Austin-based Whole Foods Market, banana blossoms (the flower that grows at the end of the bunch), barbecued jackfruit, and nut-based cheese will be all the rage this summer. The certified organic grocer recently released its first-ever list of plant-based trend predictions, with the top five trends serving up meat and dairy alternatives ideal for summer munching.

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/
