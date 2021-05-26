Mayor and City Council Designate Jamal T. Fox as Takoma Park’s Next City Manager. “After conducting a thorough national search and an extensive interview process, we are pleased to welcome Jamal to the City. His experience, background and leadership will serve the residents and employees in Takoma Park and its future very well. We are looking forward to having Jamal join our team to assist our community as we look to recover from the pandemic and move forward on racial equity, housing, climate change, reimagining public safety and other initiatives,” said Mayor Kate Stewart.