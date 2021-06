Dust isn’t a controlled substance. People who’ve lived in Idaho for decades tell me they haven’t seen wind blowing as much as it has this spring in recent memory. Some say it’s the windiest they can recall. I live in a neighborhood where there’s a new development going up just a couple of hundred feet away. Combine dry conditions and wind and I’m blinking dust. Driving Washington Street one evening last week, a dust devil popped up on the west side of the College of Southern Idaho.