newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

UPDATE: Verso mill fire blamed on lightning strike

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eN2SF_0aCJ6kQR00
Photo courtesy of Elliott Johnson

UPDATE: A fire that erupted late Tuesday at the Verso Paper Mill in Wisconsin Rapids is being blamed on lightning, during a storm that passed through the area.

The Verso Corporation issued a statement Wednesday saying that the lightning strike caused a fire at the scrubber stack. Witnesses saw heavy smoke and flames shooting from the building after the fire broke out.

The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department brought the blaze under control at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Verso officials say no one was injured and the damage was limited to a non-operating area of the mill.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our on-site team’s professionalism and the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department for their swift response,” the statement reads.

The facility, the largest paper mill in Central Wisconsin, shut down operations last year, resulting in hundreds of job losses in Wisconsin Rapids. Verso sold the company’s Duluth mill earlier this month.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Accidents
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Lightning Strike#Extreme Weather#Accident#Storm#Heavy Smoke#The Verso Paper Mill#The Verso Corporation#Verso Officials#Flames#Central Wisconsin#Duluth#Job Losses#Swift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Environment
Related
Sparta, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

26 dogs, 2 cats dead in Sparta fire

More than two dozen pets perished Sunday during a fire at a Sparta home, officials said. According to the Sparta Area Fire District, crews responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a home on County Hwy. I when a passerby reported heavy smoke pouring from the home. Fire officials say smoke...
Oneida County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Oneida Co. Sheriff’s sergeant dies in ATV crash

A 36-year-old Oneida County Sheriff’s sergeant died Saturday in an ATV crash in northern Wisconsin, officials said. The Iron County Sheriff’s Department responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of a crash on Trail 17 at Riverside Drive in the town of Oma. Police say the victim, identified...
Wittenberg, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Medical helicopter called to Hwy. 29 crash near Wittenberg

At least one person is injured and a medical helicopter has been called to a rollover crash on Hwy. 29 east of Wausau, near Wittenberg at mile marker 194. The crash was reported just after 11 a.m. Initial emergency scanner reports one male victim is unconscious. As of 11:20 a.m. Spirit Air was summoned to the crash scene.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Olson Tire & Auto

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
PoliticsPosted by
WausauPilot

Celebrate a safe Memorial Day weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and its Division of State Patrol are asking travelers this Memorial Day weekend to buckle up, plan their routes and drive carefully though work zones. “For many, this holiday weekend will kick off a return to all the summer recreation we love in Wisconsin,...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Wausau, Marathon Co.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of Wisconsin including the Wausau area on Tuesday. Thirteen counties are affected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon through tonight with a watch in place until 10 p.m. Become a Member Today. Free for everyone. Funded by hundreds of...
Mississippi StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Man drowns while swimming in Mississippi River

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — A man swimming in the Mississippi River with his family has drowned in Grant County. Join the Wausau Pilot community. It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more. Mitchell Hochhausen, 63, of rural Potosi, his wife and two of their grandchildren were...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Crash on I-94 near Eau Claire injures 3, including State Patrol trooper

Three people, including a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, were injured Monday in a crash on I-94 near Eau Claire, officials said. The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 near the County Road J overpass. Police say the trooper was inside her squad car during a traffic stop when a passing motorist struck her vehicle. That caused a chain reaction crash, pushing the squad into the vehicle stopped in front of the trooper, police said.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries May 26, 2021

Robert “Bucky” Ryan, age 77, died on February 1, 2021 at Mt. View Care Center after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bucky was born on March 8, 1943 in Honey Creek, Wisconsin to the late William and Geneva (Harris) Ryan. He married Carol Clairmore on December 17, 1967. He served his country honorably in the US Army overseas in Germany and Vietnam. From picnics with Carol and motorcycle trips with his son, Warren, to spending time with his granddaughter and great grandchildren, his greatest joy in life was his family. Bucky also enjoyed working on cars, woodworking, and road trips.
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Auburndale, WIonfocus.news

Man Killed in Auburndale Manufacturing Incident

OnFocus – At around 8:45 p.m. on Friday night, Wood County Deputies responded to a manufacturing facility in the village of Auburndale for a reported industrial accident. It was reported a worker at the factory, a 21-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man, was involved in a forklift accident and was pinned under the forklift. The victim was pronounced deceased upon deputies arrival. Based on surveillance footage obtained from the business, Deputies determined no foul play took place and this was an unfortunate work related accident.
Wood County, WIwrcitytimes.com

Wood County man dies in forklift accident

WOOD COUNTY – A south Wood County man was killed in a work-related accident. The incident occurred May 14, just before 9 p.m. at Liberty Tire Recycling in Auburndale. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 21-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was pinned under a forklift, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wood County, WIWBAY Green Bay

Person killed in factory accident in Wood County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man has died after an accident at a factory Friday night. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Liberty Tire Recycling in the village of Auburndale around 8:45 p.m. Deputies say a worker was pinned under a forklift and was pronounced...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wood County, WI939thegame.com

One Dead in Workplace Accident in Wood County

AUBURNDALE, WI (WSAU) — A workplace accident in Wood County has left a 21-year-old dead. Authorities were called to Liberty Tire Recycling in Auburndale for a report of a forklift accident. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim pinned under the forklift. The man was pronounced dead...