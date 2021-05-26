Former Bull Moose employees say they were threatened by customers over COVID protocols before they were fired
Kam Brooksmoore was working the Bull Moose floor one night last October when a customer brandished a gun at him and his co-workers. He was terrified. Bull Moose workers at the Salem, New Hampshire, store had faced “a lot of tension” from customers about the store’s policy requiring masks, which had gone into effect weeks prior after coronavirus cases surged late last summer.bangordailynews.com