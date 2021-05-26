newsbreak-logo
Francesco Arcuri – 2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

By C.R. Davies
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

2020-21 Team: Steel Wings Linz (Loan) After dominating the Triple-AAA scene in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), putting up an impressive 98 points in 72 games with the Don Mills Flyers program, Francesco Arcuri was drafted in the second round by the Kingston Frontenacs. In his first season with the Frontenacs' Arcuri spent a lot of time switching between lines as a part of his development as a rookie. He suited up for 60 games prior to the OHL shutting down the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to put up 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists).

