Dairy West hires VP of sustainability to meet U.S. dairy’s 2050 carbon-neutral goal
MERIDIAN — Dairy West has hired Marissa Watson as its first vice president of sustainability, a position that underscores the importance of sustainability within the dairy community and all of agriculture, according to CEO Karianne Fallow. Agriculture plays a key role in developing sustainable solutions for a climate-smart future, she said, and this new area of work for Dairy West demonstrates that leadership commitment.www.argusobserver.com