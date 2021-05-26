Cancel
Agriculture

Dairy West hires VP of sustainability to meet U.S. dairy’s 2050 carbon-neutral goal

By Submitted information
Argus Observer Online
 8 days ago

MERIDIAN — Dairy West has hired Marissa Watson as its first vice president of sustainability, a position that underscores the importance of sustainability within the dairy community and all of agriculture, according to CEO Karianne Fallow. Agriculture plays a key role in developing sustainable solutions for a climate-smart future, she said, and this new area of work for Dairy West demonstrates that leadership commitment.

