newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chadwick Boseman's Alma Mater Just Honored Him In A Major Way

By Joey Reams
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most people remember Chadwick Boseman for his roles as T'Challa in "Black Panther," Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall," Jackie Robinson in "42," and James Brown in "Get on Up." Before he was ever any of those iconic characters, however, he was a proud Howard University alumnus. The South Carolina native used his time as a student to become a prominent figure at the nation's preeminent HBCU, where he fought to keep the arts alive. Howard University is now honoring him for those efforts and his many accomplishments with a restoration of the actor's cherished College of the Arts.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
James Brown
Person
Thurgood Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alma Mater#Alma College#Dean College#Hbcu#College Of The Arts#The College Of Fine Arts#The Walt Disney Company#Whut Tv#Whur 96 3 Fm#Walt Disney Company#Black Panther#Integral Roles#Star#Generous Spirit#Colon Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNewsTimes

'42' Filmmaker Brian Helgeland Talks Casting Chadwick Boseman in His First Lead Film Role: 'He Arrived Ready'

During an interview with Variety earlier this week celebrating the 20 year anniversary of “A Knight’s Tale,” filmmaker Brian Helgeland also reminisced about casting late actor Chadwick Boseman in his first lead film role in 2013’s “42.” Helgeland has long had an eye for casting — Heath Ledger was on the rise when he gave him the lead in “A Knight’s Tale,” which also featured Paul Bettany in his first Hollywood film (a role Helgeland had to fight for him to get.)
CelebritiesDesign Taxi

Chadwick Boseman NFT Gets Wholly Redesigned Due To Backlash

Nominees from this year’s Academy Awards were handed copies of a digital artwork featuring Chadwick Boseman’s head, in honor of the late actor. This sparked an outcry, and audiences argued that it was an attempt to “capitalize on a tragedy” amid the NFT craze. Boseman also ended up losing out to Anthony Hopkins in the Best Actor category, which made the homage even more unfavorable.
CollegesGephardt Daily

Howard University to name College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

May 27 (UPI) — Howard University announced Wednesday that it will name its College of Fine Arts after “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman. The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Iger will lead fundraising efforts for a new state-of-the-art facility that will serve as the home for the newly re-established College of Fine Arts that will bear the name of Boseman, a Howard alumnus, who died of cancer last year.
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
Designcreativeboom.com

Andre Oshea's digital art redesign honours Chadwick Boseman's legacy and life story

In celebration of Boseman's life after his passing last year, Atlanta-based animator and 3D artist Andre Oshea took on the bold responsibility of honouring him at the most recent Oscars ceremony. Oshea, with past clients ranging from Adult Swim to Tidal, creates digital artwork that explores themes related to futurism, spirituality, new worlds and aesthetic journeys. For this new work, he was commissioned by the Oscars to pay tribute to Boseman via a digital NFT work that would be included in Oscar nominee gift bags.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Best Chadwick Boseman Roles That Aren't Black Panther

The untimely passing of renowned actor Chadwick Boseman has truly left a hole in the creative universe. Aside from the fact that just about anybody who knew him, or worked with him, says he was quite possibly the best person (and actor alive), isn't the only reason why this beloved thespian is missed. There's obviously the questions about what to do with certain projects to which he had been attached. The one looming over all of those is just how will Black Panther 2 continue without him? As the iconic role of T'Challa/Black Panther isn't going to be recast, one has to wonder what's going to happen to that film without the larger than life actor/character no longer being the central figure holding it together.
CelebritiesComicBook

Da 5 Blood’s Paul Walter Hauser “Eternally Grateful” He Got to Be in a Film with Chadwick Boseman

Ahead of his turn as Horace in Disney's Cruella, actor Paul Walter Hauser took on a role in Da 5 Bloods, the latest outing from iconic filmmaker Spike Lee. Not only is Da 5 Bloods an incredible film, but it will also be remembered by many as one of the final on-screen appearances of the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year after a battle with colon cancer. Boseman played the leader of the Bloods, Stormin' Norman, back when they were fighting in Vietnam. While the character died in the war decades before the movie takes place, he's present in a series of flashbacks throughout the film, as well as in the visions of Delroy Lindo's Paul.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Panther 2 Betting Odds Have Shuri as the Odds-On Favorite to Replace T'Challa

Odds are Letitia Wright will become our new Black Panther. As every Marvel fan knows, original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died last fall following a years-long battle with cancer. Production is still moving forward on the sequel, which has officially been titled as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though it's unclear how Boseman's T'Challa will be written out of the story. All we know is the role won't be recast, nor will Boseman be digitally added to the sequel with CGI.
Collegeswashingtoninformer.com

Howard U. Renames School of Fine Arts in Honor of Late Alum Chadwick Boseman

Howard University has renamed its College of Fine Arts in honor of the late actor and Howard alum Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at age 43 from colon cancer. Boseman, revered as one of the university’s most accomplished alumni, starred in the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther” as well as several other acclaimed films. He was posthumously nominated for an Oscar for his role last year in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Star Anthony Mackie Shares What He Loved Most About Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Mackie talked about what he loved most about Chadwick Boseman in a recent interview. The Marvel star spoke to Hot 97 about their journeys through the MCU. In effect, the new Captain America complimented the Black Panther star’s adaptability. As has been discussed, Boseman really could take on whatever material presented to him. Whether that meant being a detective in 21 Bridges, a football player in Draft Day, or even a soldier in Spike Lee’s latest movie. The possibilities were endless. Mackie also made special mention of his part in August Wilson’s play turned film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Earlier in his career, Mackie also trained in the theater, so it makes a lot of sense that Boseman’s path would appeal to him as well.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Kelly Clarkson, Tony Awards, Chadwick Boseman + More!

KELLY CLARKSON TO REPLACE ELLEN: NBC stations announced Wednesday (May 26th) that The Kelly Clarkson show will take over the current slot held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show by Fall 2022. Currently in its second season, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for an additional two seasons, through 2023. DeGeneres’s show will conclude in 2022, at the end of Season 19.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Natalie Martinez praises Chadwick Boseman as a 'humble gentleman'

Natalie Martinez has described Chadwick Boseman as the "epitome of a gentleman". The 36-year-old actress worked with the late actor - who tragically passed away from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of just 43 - on the 2016 thriller 'Message from the King', and has nothing but wonderful memories of him, especially of the way he completely put her at ease when filming their "racy" scenes.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Black Panther 2 cast, release date, Michael B. Jordan, Wakanda Forever and more

Black Panther 2 (aka Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) is the subject of a lot of fan discussion these days. Currently, rumors posit that a major MCU hero will cameo in the film (but the source isn't exactly proven). That said, most of the conversation surrounding Black Panther 2 is speculation as to how to fill the giant void in the MCU after losing star Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Chadwick Boseman wins coveted prize at MTV Awards

Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with the Best Performance in a Movie accolade at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The late actor — who lost his battle with colon cancer in August 2020 at 43 — was recognized for his performance as Levee Green in the Netflix hit “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” and Yara Shahidi was on hand to receive the award on his behalf.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Panther 2’ Star Says Movie’s Storyline Is “Very Odd”

When Marvel movie star Chadwick Boseman unexpectedly passed away in 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer, Marvel fans and his fellow cast members alike were shocked. The seemingly full-of-life actor was best known as T’Challa/Black Panther in the standalone film Black Panther (2018) and the Marvel Studios Avengers franchise.