Chadwick Boseman's Alma Mater Just Honored Him In A Major Way

The untimely passing of renowned actor Chadwick Boseman has truly left a hole in the creative universe. Aside from the fact that just about anybody who knew him, or worked with him, says he was quite possibly the best person (and actor alive), isn't the only reason why this beloved thespian is missed. There's obviously the questions about what to do with certain projects to which he had been attached. The one looming over all of those is just how will Black Panther 2 continue without him? As the iconic role of T'Challa/Black Panther isn't going to be recast, one has to wonder what's going to happen to that film without the larger than life actor/character no longer being the central figure holding it together.