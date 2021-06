A draft resolution in the European Parliament on migrant minors is causing so much consternation in Morocco, according to the president of the Moroccan parliament. The President of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, speaking on Sunday, said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” following “the tabling of a draft resolution in the European Parliament on a so-called ‘use of minors by the Moroccan authorities’ in the migration crisis in Ceuta.