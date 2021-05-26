newsbreak-logo
Apparel

First Look: Nike Dunk Low Team Red

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we get a first look at the Nike Dunk Low Team Red. What’s sure to be one of the best Dunk Low colorways of 2021, this new flavor of the Nike Dunk Low comes dressed in a clean White and Team Red color scheme. Constructed out of a full leather upper, design details include the White leather underlays paired up with Team Red overlays. Other features include the White accents on the tongues, insole and midsole, while more Team Red hits are spotted on the outsole, Swooshes and the branding on the tongues, insole, and heels.

kicksonfire.com

A New Look at The Air Jordan 12 Utility

After first surfacing earlier this week, new images have popped up of the upcoming Air Jordan 12 “Utility.” This new Air Jordan 12 takes on a slightly different construction than your typical Air Jordan 12 as the shoes starts off with a buttery Black tumbled leather on the majority of the upper. The black leather upper is then joined by a soft black suede on the mudguards and a matching mesh tongues. Additional details include silver upper eyelets, Bright Crimson detailing on the tongue branding and side panels, and a semi-translucent blue tinted outsole with white speckling. Current reports have the Air Jordan 12 “Utility” releasing on August 28th for $190. Will you cop or pass? Make sure to check out our Air Jordan 12 Utility hub page to stay up to date with all the latest updates.
Aerospace & Defensestraatosphere.com

Undefeated confirms Nike Dunk arriving in June

Leaks on Instagram suggest that Undefeated has a new inside-out Nike Dunk set to drop in June 2021. Half-and-half Dunk: Early images of the Undefeated x Nike Dunk reveal a half-and-half design first seen on their 2006 Air Force 1 collaboration. The forefoot comes with exposed stitch linings and reinforced panels while the heel is constructed normally.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low PRM Animal Baroque Brown Coming Soon

New images of the upcoming Nike Dunk Low PRM “Animal” continue to surface online as it’ll be offered in two iterations. This pair in particular is rendered in an official blend of “Beach/Baroque Brown-Canvas-Sail.” Flaunting the clean sail hue across its smooth leather underlays, the highlight animal print aesthetic is directed at the suede overlays. Contrasting brown for the Swooshes, inner lining, and rubber outsole tops off the design nicely.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Are You Waiting for the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low?

The resurgence in popularity of the Dunk silhouette has brought forth notable upcoming collabs, and one of those is this exclusive Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low which is slated to drop this spring/summer. As showcased, the low-top model essentially dons Dutch-based artist Piet Parra’s signature vibrant graphic illustrations across the upper, while a contrasting sail base and black Swooshes add a complementing touch. Finally, co-branded heel tabs, a white midsole and gum rubber outsole round out the eye-catching profile.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Coming Soon: Nike Air Max Genome White Team Red

The Nike Air Max Genome surfaces in this clean new colorway. Done in a tonal White upper the sneaker is contrasted by the Team Red accents noted on the lining, tongue tag, heel tab, Swoosh branding on the side panels and parts of the outsole. Design details on the sneaker include the no-sew skins, the airy mesh and durable TPU around the heel and a full-length Air Max unit placed atop a rubber outsole.
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

Nike Welcomes A Lighter Tone To The Air Force 1 Low “First Use”

Nike’s “First Use” collection continues its lineup with the latest Air force 1 Low in a subtle colorway. Like its previous predecessor, this iteration features similar thematic characteristics throughout its model; unlike the bright blue pair, this iteration is composed of an overarching Light Stone color scheme with a Sail tone to compliment the makeup. Similar to its aforementioned counterpart, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “First Use” offers a smaller Black Swoosh, with an added “First use June 18, 1971” underneath it. As it names suggest, that date is the first use of the iconic Swoosh logo. Sitting atop a crisp White sole, University Red threads contrast the bottom while also appearing on its back heel tab.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike SB Dunk Low Classic Green

The Nike SB Dunk Low “Classic Green” is featured in its official imagery and that only indicates its impending arrival. Flaunting a color scheme that incorporates the popular Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” makeup, the low-top features a white leather upper that is contrasted with black overlays and Swooshes. The highlight green hue is prominent on the laces, tongue branding, collar section, and rubber outsole to complete the look.
Shoppingkicksonfire.com

Thoughts on the Nike Dunk Low Free 99?

Two iterations of the Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” are releasing as it’s featured in this “Black” theme and a cleaner “White/Light Chocolate-Roma Green” edition. While it would have been a perfect pair for Easter, the low-top silhouette boasts a mismatching color block theme overall. The model’s eye-catching color palette is perfectly contrasted by black Swooshes on its side panels, a white midsole, and gum rubber outsole to round out its design. Additionally, custom “Free.99”-branded insoles further solidify the profile.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

UNDEFEATED Reveals New Nike Dunk Low Collaboration

UNDEFEATED‘s familiar Five Strike logo will be seen on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year, as the brand worked with McLaren for a custom wrap on the ASMP #7 car — and, in honor of its latest foray into motorsports, the LA-based outfit has also reunited with. for a new...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

First Look: Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low Higher Learning

Making its debut in a few days, here is an official look at the Mimi Plange x Nike LeBron 18 Low Higher Learning. Mimi Plange is a Ghanaian born fashion designer. The unfashion pioneer Mimi Plange showcases culture-shaking works in an elegant, broad and unpredictable way while adhering to her own rules. Her latest project has her designing her very own iteration of the Nike LeBron 18 Low.
ShoppingSneaker Freaker

Where to Buy the Nike SB Dunk Low 'What The P-Rod'

As well as being a skateboarding legend, Paul Rodriguez has been a long-time skater on the Nike SB roster. Over his many years as a skater he's had a slew of signature sneakers and eclectic colourways. For his latest, he's taken the SB Dunk Low and merged as many of those previous designs to create a 'What The P-Rod' melange.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Official Release Information For The Nike Dunk Low Varsity Green

Not one, but two new colorways of the Nike Dunk Low will be kicking off the month of June. In addition to the “Michigan” pair, the “Varsity Green” Nike Dunk Low also now has official release information. The Nike Dunk Low Varsity Green is done in an official color scheme listed as White/Team Green-White-Total Orange. The sneaker features a White leather upper contrasted by the dark shade of green on the overlays and Swoosh logos. More Green hits the laces, inner liner, and outsole, along with white rubber midsoles. Look for the Nike Dunk Low Varsity Green to release on June 3rd for a price tag of $100.
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike’s dropping another ‘vintage’ Dunk sneaker soon — and it looks incredible

Nike has played into the vintage hype by re-releasing some of our favorite designs from the 2000s, as well as taking inspiration from retro pairs. The brand’s latest release seems to be inspired by the 2001 trio of “Ugly Duckling” Dunk Lows made up of “Plum,” “Ceramic” and “Veneer” styles. Taking on a similar muted color scheme and suede upper, Nike’s upcoming Dunk Low comes dressed in olive, gold and brown hues.
ApparelSneaker Freaker

The Familia x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘First Avenue’ Pays Homage to Prince

The Nike SB Dunk Low continues to exert its colossal presence in 2021, the reworked 1980s basketball silhouette seeing plenty of attention from Dutch artist Parra, enigmatic skate label Stingwater, and American skateboarder Paul Rodriguez. Familia are now jumping-in on the action, the Minneapolis-based skate shop of course blowing-up the...
Sportsmodern-notoriety.com

Color Skates & Nike SB Team Up on a Gyro-Themed Dunk High

Color Skates, a skate shop located in Athens, Greece, has teamed up with Nike SB on a Dunk High inspired by a Greek food staple, the gyro kebab. Aptly named “Kebab & Destroy,” the color scheme on this SB Dunk High pulls from the ingredients that make up a gyro. A tan suede base represents the pita bread, while a white leather toe box represents the tzatziki sauce. We also have red on the laces and the leather Swoosh, which represent the tomatoes, while the quarter panel overlay comes in a brown elephant print to mimic the look of gyro meat. Additional features include a Color Skates logo on the lateral heel, a gyro graphic on the medial heel, gyro graphic insoles, and a black rubber sole unit.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Nike Dunk Low Free 99 Now Arriving Overseas

The Nike Dunk Low “Free 99” is offered in two iterations and it’s featured in this “Black” theme which offsets a cleaner “White/Light Chocolate-Roma Green” edition. Draped in perfect Easter tones — although a month too late, the low-top silhouette is defined by a mismatching color block theme overall. The model’s eye-catching palette is perfectly contrasted by black Swooshes on its side panels, a white midsole, and gum rubber outsole to round out its design. Additionally, custom “Free.99”-branded insoles further solidify the profile.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low Daktari Stripes Debuting Overseas First

If you were a fan of the iconic Nike Dunk “Daktari,” then this Nike Air Force 1 Low “Daktari Stripes” is a must-cop for your sneaker collection. Flaunting a bold and vibrant finish that’s perfect for summer, the low-top model flaunts a white leather base while the highlight Daktari zebra print adorns its shaggy suede overlays in tones of light orange and black. Additionally, solid orange Swooshes and embroidered branding on the tongue and heel, followed by a sail midsole and gum rubber outsole solidifies the eye-catching design.
Lifestylenicekicks.com

A Striking “University Red” Nike Dunk Low Is Being Prepared

With no end in sight, the Nike Dunk Low continues its run with yet another model. With a plethora of versions, the latest comes equip in a University Red colorway. Although Nike‘s efforts have not slow down with their Dunk Low line, they are consistently selling out. To add to the list, a Nike Dunk Low “University Red” is set to make its debuts. Dressed in a two-tone color scheme, this offering takes on a simplistic approach while simultaneously being vibrant. Featuring a leather makeup, the model is contrasted only by its colors. Sitting atop a rubber outsole, this iteration opts for a minimalistic and monochromatic look.
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

Nike Expands the “First Use” Collection with a Dunk High

Nike’s upcoming “First Use” collection is getting bigger and bigger and now the celebration will get one silhouette deeper with the Dunk High officially surfacing. In celebration of the origin of the Nike Swoosh logo, Nike has prepared a “First Use” celebration that has seen a handful of Air Force 1’s, Air Max 90’s and the Blazer Mid all surface for the upcoming capsule and now the Dunk High has been added to the list. Along with the special meaning behind the design, the model also features a clean colorway for fans to enjoy in itself. Calling for a Sail leather and suede upper, Dark Teal is used on the Nike Swoosh logo on the sides along with a double-stacked lacing system that also includes Sail. Tonal soles are decked out in Sail on the bottom of the silhouette that allows the Teal detailing to highlight and brighten up the design nicely. To add the “First Use” theme, First Use June 18th, 1971 is included on the sides while special insoles also celebrate the first Nike Swoosh logo.
ApparelHighsnobiety

This Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low Is the Best Yet

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Sneakerheads haven't heard from Virgil Abloh in a while and now we know why....