First Look: Nike Dunk Low Team Red

Nike’s upcoming “First Use” collection is getting bigger and bigger and now the celebration will get one silhouette deeper with the Dunk High officially surfacing. In celebration of the origin of the Nike Swoosh logo, Nike has prepared a “First Use” celebration that has seen a handful of Air Force 1’s, Air Max 90’s and the Blazer Mid all surface for the upcoming capsule and now the Dunk High has been added to the list. Along with the special meaning behind the design, the model also features a clean colorway for fans to enjoy in itself. Calling for a Sail leather and suede upper, Dark Teal is used on the Nike Swoosh logo on the sides along with a double-stacked lacing system that also includes Sail. Tonal soles are decked out in Sail on the bottom of the silhouette that allows the Teal detailing to highlight and brighten up the design nicely. To add the “First Use” theme, First Use June 18th, 1971 is included on the sides while special insoles also celebrate the first Nike Swoosh logo.