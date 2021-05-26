First Look: Nike Dunk Low Team Red
Today we get a first look at the Nike Dunk Low Team Red. What’s sure to be one of the best Dunk Low colorways of 2021, this new flavor of the Nike Dunk Low comes dressed in a clean White and Team Red color scheme. Constructed out of a full leather upper, design details include the White leather underlays paired up with Team Red overlays. Other features include the White accents on the tongues, insole and midsole, while more Team Red hits are spotted on the outsole, Swooshes and the branding on the tongues, insole, and heels.www.kicksonfire.com