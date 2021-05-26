Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas prep baseball coaches name Alto's Watson to all-star team

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9TNI_0aCJ6V8Q00
CODY WATSON Progress file photo by Jay Neal

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2021 all-stars on Wednesday, and Alto's Cody Watson, a senior, was named to play in the Class 1A-4A all-star game, that is slated for a1 p.m. first pitch on Sat., June 19 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Watson was the only student-athlete from Cherokee County that was picked for the elite squad.

Watson was named as an all-star as a third baseman — he also pitches for the Yellowjackets.

He is coached by Chris Moore at Alto.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
653
Followers
144
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, TX
Round Rock, TX
Education
Round Rock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Alto, TX
Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Alto, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Elite#Yellowjackets#Dell Diamond#Sat#Pitch#A1 P M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Jack Kruger outrighted to Round Rock

Catcher Jack Kruger has cleared waivers and been outrighted to AAA Round Rock, the Texas Rangers announced today. The 26 year old Kruger had been claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Anaheim Angels on May 9, 2021, was put on the taxi squad, and then was designated for assignment by the Rangers on May 15, 2021, so that Hunter Wood could be added to the active and 40 man roster.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game. TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Round Rock, TXAustin American-Statesman

Round Rock batters SA Johnson in second-round playoff opener

ROUND ROCK — The baseball was regulation size, but it must have looked like a beach ball judging by the way the Round Rock Dragons were hitting. Jake Castillo belted a three-run homer and every Dragon in the lineup had a least a hit to help Round Rock cruise to a 17-1 win over San Antonio Johnson in the first game of a Class 6A Region IV area-round playoff series on Thursday at Dragon Diamond. The game ended after five innings because of the mercy rule, and the Dragons advance with one more win in a series that resumes Friday at North East ISD Sports Park in San Antonio.
Taylor, TXtaylorpress.net

Bullnanza kicks off rodeo season in Taylor

After a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Taylor Rodeo Association (TRA) is ready to buck and ride into the summer. The TRA will host the Bullnanza Invitational May 22, at the Williamson County Expo Center. The event will feature the "best of the best" with riders and bulls. "It...
Georgetown, TXAustin American-Statesman

Vandegrift, Mimi Burton fall just short of state girl golf title

GEORGETOWN - Vandegrift and star sophomore Mimi Burton may not have claimed a state championship at the Class 6A state golf meet, but they may be just a year away. Despite fielding a team that also included three freshmen and a junior, Vandegrift finished second behind Lewisville Hebron with a team score of 295-310 605 Tuesday at Legacy Hills Golf Club. The potential of his team helps ease the disappointment of giving up a three-stroke lead over Hebron after the first round, said first-year coach Ben Lee.
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Minor league update for 5/11/21

Frisco was rained out so we have just three minor league games for this update. Round Rock bats continue to tear things up, winning 10-2 against Oklahoma City. Curtis Terry had two singles and a double, raising his average to .458 on the year. Leody Taveras had a single and a double, Yonny Hernandez had a pair of doubles and a walk, Carl Chester had a single and a triple along with a walk, and Yohel Pozo homered.
Round Rock, TXAustin American-Statesman

Bohls: Could the Round Rock A's take a page from Austin FC?

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Round Rock A’s. While that may have a nice ring to it, the Oakland A’s remain in the Bay Area for the time being, and Central Texas doesn't appear to be the most likely potential destination if the American League team chooses to move after a long-time failure to get a new stadium built. It's no secret Oakland plays in the worst MLB stadium of all. Reid Ryan, CEO of Ryan-Sanders Baseball Inc., which owns the Triple-A Round Rock Express in the Texas Rangers system, tells me, "There's been a lot of chatter around about the possibility of Oakland coming here, but no one has reached out to us from the Oakland A’s.” Of course, he didn’t say he wouldn’t take their call. … Hey, Major League Soccer is showing us that professional sports can thrive here at the highest level, even if Austin FC hasn’t had a single home match yet. Personally, I’d love to see MLB move to Round Rock although my best guess is this area still would rank below Nashville, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Portland and Montreal as a more likely relocation possibility.
Alto, TXThe Cherokeean Herald

’Jackets advance to area play

Alto Yellowjackets rank as the bi-district champions after shutting out the Normangee Pan-thers in the best of three last week. The team – which has a season record of 21-6 – next travels to Nacogdoches High School for area play-off games at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, and Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Game 3 – if needed – follows 30 minutes after Saturday’s game. Congratulations to the mighty ’Jacket baseball squad!
Round Rock, TXAustin American-Statesman

Round Rock rally lifts team into third round of softball playoffs

WIMBERLEY — Despite a nightmare start to a one-game playoff against San Antonio East Central, Round Rock’s dream season continues. The Dragons gave up seven runs in the first inning of their Class 6A area-round game before rallying for a thrilling 9-8 win in nine innings. The extra-inning victory Friday at Wimberley High School’s softball field sends the Dragons into the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2005. They’ll meet No. 3 Converse Judson next week.
Round Rock, TXklbjfm.com

Round Rock Express is BACK

Round Rock Express is BACK! Crazy that’s it’s been over 600 days since the Round Rock Express have taken the field at the Dell Diamond. Great news, gang! They’re back! Root on the Express tonight for their home opener. Enjoy fireworks after the game. What’s even cooler, is that the RR Express have a huge homestand as well. That means plenty of chances coming up to get out there and support our favorite baseball team. I chatted up the team president, Chris Almendarez. To say he’s pumped the team is back on the field is an understatement. I’m pumped too! I’ll be tailgating before the game (5/6) from 4:30-6:30!