Texas prep baseball coaches name Alto's Watson to all-star team
The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2021 all-stars on Wednesday, and Alto's Cody Watson, a senior, was named to play in the Class 1A-4A all-star game, that is slated for a1 p.m. first pitch on Sat., June 19 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Watson was the only student-athlete from Cherokee County that was picked for the elite squad.
Watson was named as an all-star as a third baseman — he also pitches for the Yellowjackets.
He is coached by Chris Moore at Alto.