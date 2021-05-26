Texas prep baseball coaches name Alto's Watson to all-star team

CODY WATSON Progress file photo by Jay Neal

The Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their 2021 all-stars on Wednesday, and Alto's Cody Watson, a senior, was named to play in the Class 1A-4A all-star game, that is slated for a1 p.m. first pitch on Sat., June 19 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Watson was the only student-athlete from Cherokee County that was picked for the elite squad.

Watson was named as an all-star as a third baseman — he also pitches for the Yellowjackets.

He is coached by Chris Moore at Alto.