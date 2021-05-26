newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

A Mix of Colors and Materials Come Together on This New Balance 237

kicksonfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Balance has taken the all-new New Balance 237 silhouette and covered it in a variety of colors making this pair a great pick-up for the current and upcoming seasons. Noted as a women’s colorway, this New Balance 237 takes on a mix of materials throughout the upper which include mesh, suede, leather, and nylon. To give that summertime look we see the shoe hit with hues which include orange, purple, teal, yellow, and sail. Oversized “N” logos on the side panels, more New Balance branding on the tongues and heels, a Sail foam midsole with purple detailing, and a black rubber outsole cap off the look on this women’s colorway of the New Balance 237 that can be scooped up at select New Balance retailers for an affordable price of $75.

www.kicksonfire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Logos#Black Leather#Branding#Kixify Ebay#Colors#Materials#Hues#Mesh#Nylon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
eBay
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
The Dad

New Balance Releases Shoes Crafted From Leftover Material

When shopping for clothes and shoes, we’re constantly deciding between aesthetics and functionality. Occasionally, we stumble upon the holy grail of apparel that leaves us both comfy and stylish – but more often, our buying choices lean heavily in one direction. Some companies have also started boasting sustainably and responsibly-sourced materials, an important consideration to be sure, but one that leaves us with yet another checkbox to tick when trying to buy one stinkin’ pair of shoes (why is it so complicated? When I was a kid, I swear – there were like, 3 pairs of shoes).
Apparelkicksonfire.com

This Women’s New Balance 57/40 Comes In A Classic Burgundy Finish

Check out the new women’s colorway of the New Balance 57/40. The New Balance 57/40 is an update of the notoriously classic 574 model. Reinterpreted with an 80’s-meets-90’s aesthetic, the 57/40 is a retro, fashion-forward silhouette that is modern but remains classic to New Balance. Details include an enlarged N logo and the reimaged CR device that contribute to the contemporary attributes of the new silhouette.
Lifestylebelieveintherun.com

New Balance XC5KV5 Performance Review

RevLite RC midsole provides a lot of cushion for a high-end spike. Socks are required unless you want to visit Blister City. MERCER: The New Balance XC5KV5 is an update on the beloved XC5KV4 bringing in a fresh and light new upper while sticking to the same midsole and outsole design.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The New Balance 992 Emerges in Triple Black, Coming This Year

The New Balance 992 has been one of the most hyped shoes in the last year, as the Boston brand revived the near-vintage silhouette for its anniversary in 2020, Now, new colors continue to hit shelves, like this “Triple Black” look that is coming soon. The beloved New Balance 992...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
ARTnews

Colored Duct Tape for Affixing Materials in Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Colored duct tapes: They’re not just for your backpack or your Vans anymore. (If you were in middle school in the aughts, you know what I’m talking about.) On the 2020 art-supplies bingo card, we doubt anyone guessed that brightly hued duct tape would make a resurgence—not as a fashion statement this time, but to demarcate social distancing guidelines during a deadly respiratory pandemic. Of course, colored duct tapes can be used for much more than the waiting line outside your local Trader Joe’s. We’ve picked our five favorite brands, selecting them on the basis of aesthetics (did someone say glitter tape?), durability, and stickability—because without the latter two, they wouldn’t really be duct tape, now would they?
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

New Balance’s 991 Made in England Returns in its Original Grey Color Scheme

New Balance’s 991 is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, leading the Boston brand to release a limited-edition anniversary colorway earlier this year. Now, New Balance has rehashed the shoe’s original Made in UK “Warm Grey” look, coming soon. The New Balance 991 turns twenty years old in 2021, a...
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Pastel Detailing on This New Balance 237

Another colorful rendition of the New Balance 237 has surfaced as this time around the sneaker gets hit some pastel tones. Constructed out of mesh, suede, and leather throughout the upper, this women’s colorway of the New Balance 237 gets covered in yellow, purple, pink, and light blue throughout the various paneling along with white/sail detailing on the laces, tongue, inner liner, and the foam midsole. For more contrast we see black on the large “N” branding, heel tabs, and the rubber outsole. Fans of the 237 model can look for this colorway at select retailers for $85.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Salehe Bembury Reveals New Balance 2002R “Water Be The Guide”

Salehe Bembury’s debut collaboration with Boston-based New Balance certainly took the sneakersphere by surprise. But then again, Salehe has been surprising people since his days at Payless, working his way up to Cole Haan, to YEEZY, to Versace. Last October’s “Peace Be the Journey” 2002R was a consistent feature amongst annual top ten lists, and arguably pushing him over the edge to nab the Footwear News Designer of the Year. Though Bembury has now left Versace to establish his own footwear lineage, he still has a handful of projects with both ANTA and New Balance in the works, the next of which was teased by the man himself on social media this week.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Air Max 96 II Pure Platinum Ready for Summer

The Nike Air Max 96 II has been revived this year as more colorways of the classic silhouette by designer Sergio Lorenzo is now unveiled in a clean Pure Platinum iteration. The sleek, yet bulky profile is still appealing till this day as its majority is composed of white mesh and leather with Platinum accents. Punctuating the pristine theme consists of pops of Bright Mango throughout the branded areas, followed by reflective detailing down the tongue and a white rubber tooling that features the signature Air Max unit rounds out its design.
Shoppinghouseofheat.co

Where to Buy the New Balance 550 “White Multi-Color”

Like most retro model resurgences, the New Balance 550 enjoyed a big-name collaboration to kick things off before a fully-fledged flooding of the market. That link-up was with Aimé Leon Dore last year, who will again return with two more vintage-treated options this month. But if you’re chasing something a little more colorful (and a lot less expensive) then this mainline New Balance 550 “White Multi-Color” may be your next move.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Huarache Goes Sustainable With the New “Rattan” Colorway

Nike is gearing up to release the original colorways of its Air Huarache this year, as well as a few new iterations of the classic runner to celebrate its 30th-anniversary. Check out the new “Rattan” colorway made from sustainable materials, coming soon. The newly remastered Nike Air Huarache is looking...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

The adidas Ultra Boost 21 Has Surfaced in a Tie-Dye Makeover

Perfect for the summer heatwave, adidas has given their loyal Ultra Boost 21 fans a smooth new rendition that features pastel Tie-Dye tones throughout the upper. While the adidas Ultra Boost 21 has some of the best tech in all of footwear, we haven’t seen too much of the silhouette so far in 2021 but with the summer, adidas appears to be going back to work with the sneaker for new offerings. Featuring a tie-dye print across the entire Primeblue yarn upper which features 50% textile, and 75% of the textile is Primeblue yarn in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans. Along with shades of pink, purple, blue, green, and yellow dyed onto the upper, the sneaker is complemented with a clear lace cage, white laces, and a white Boost midsole that’s accented with blue detailing.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Official look at the Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit Sail

The Nike Air Force 1 Crater Flyknit “Sail” consists as the next iteration of the newly-introduced model and it’s expected to debut in the coming weeks ahead. Simply retaining the iconic design of the AF1 intact, this rendition places an emphasis on its makeup composed of recycled materials as part of the Swoosh’s campaign to sustainability. Overall, the sail flyknit upper is detailed with tonal suede eyestays, Swooshes, and heels. Finally, “Move to Zero” logos on the volt insoles and the signature Crater Foam midsole, and Nike Grind outsole rounds out the design.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Nike Air Max CB 94 Cool Grey Returning This Year

The Nike Air Max CB 94 “Cool Grey” was last offered in 2015, and it’s slated for another retro this year as an official look at the 2021 version has surfaced online. Sporting the familiar color scheme, its mesh and leather construction consists of white for the base, which is nicely contrasted with Cool Grey overlays. Finally, darker grey for the midsole that features Total Orange on the Air Max unit in the heel, followed by more orange on the tongue tab, insoles, and rubber outsole tops off the design.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’ Releasing Holiday 2021

Considered a classic, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga’ will release again during the Holiday 2021 season. However, the pair will have a few added details. We saw the ‘Beluga’ iteration debut during September 2016, and now the pair will return with reflective detailing. This adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has Grey Primeknit on the upper while Solar Red adorns the side stripe that reads ‘SPLY-350.’ The side stripe will also feature reflective. Finally, an encapsulated Boost midsole finishes the look.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Where to Buy the adidas Yeezy Boost 380 Alien Blue

The adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien Blue” is officially dropping tomorrow, Memorial Day, as the Three Stripes have announced via the Confirmed app. Essentially an update of the 2019 adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien,” this iteration is almost reflective of that aforementioned pair. The distinguishing elements of this 2021 edition consists of a glow green sidestripe and a semi-translucent icy Blue Boost midsole which encases the signature Boost cushioning. Furthermore, the camo-like uppers are detailed with 3M reflective accents for another bold element.
RetailSneakerFiles

New Balance TWO WXY Releasing in Sour Patch Colors

We first saw the New Balance TWO WXY drop in March and now the brand will release a new color option that resembles the Sour Patch kids packaging. The TWO WXY is designed for versatile players, the pair comes built with a mid-cut build while using FuelCell tech. As for the upper, it features Kinetic Stitch tech while the outsole is translucent. Lastly, we can see a large Blue ‘NB’ logo to finish the look.
Retailhouseofheat.co

Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Be True” Revealed! 🏳️‍🌈

Blending design aesthetics from past and present, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day looks to retro runners from the late 1970s for inspiration, and is overhauled for an out-of-this-world appeal. First revealed in sample form back in late May 2020, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day “Be True” was our very first glimpse of the new-to-line silhouette — one which has since released to a warm reception. Though its debut colorways have remained quite reserved, the Pride-celebrating release is anything but.