A Mix of Colors and Materials Come Together on This New Balance 237
New Balance has taken the all-new New Balance 237 silhouette and covered it in a variety of colors making this pair a great pick-up for the current and upcoming seasons. Noted as a women’s colorway, this New Balance 237 takes on a mix of materials throughout the upper which include mesh, suede, leather, and nylon. To give that summertime look we see the shoe hit with hues which include orange, purple, teal, yellow, and sail. Oversized “N” logos on the side panels, more New Balance branding on the tongues and heels, a Sail foam midsole with purple detailing, and a black rubber outsole cap off the look on this women’s colorway of the New Balance 237 that can be scooped up at select New Balance retailers for an affordable price of $75.www.kicksonfire.com