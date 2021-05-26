A Mix of Colors and Materials Come Together on This New Balance 237

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Colored duct tapes: They’re not just for your backpack or your Vans anymore. (If you were in middle school in the aughts, you know what I’m talking about.) On the 2020 art-supplies bingo card, we doubt anyone guessed that brightly hued duct tape would make a resurgence—not as a fashion statement this time, but to demarcate social distancing guidelines during a deadly respiratory pandemic. Of course, colored duct tapes can be used for much more than the waiting line outside your local Trader Joe’s. We’ve picked our five favorite brands, selecting them on the basis of aesthetics (did someone say glitter tape?), durability, and stickability—because without the latter two, they wouldn’t really be duct tape, now would they?