East Side Art Show honors Holly Fults

The East Side Art Show is a tradition at the school, which was canceled last year due to cornavirus concerns, but was able to return this spring.

“It felt incredible to be able to host the event and finally have people in the building again,” stated Mallory Pouliasis who organized the show.

For the past seven years parents used canned goods to bid on the artwork, with the canned goods being donated to HOPE. This year, however, cash was used to purchase individual artwork and to bid on group pieces created by each class, with the funds going into the Holly Fults, I Can Do Hard Things scholarship.

Proceeds of the show boosted the scholarship fund by over $3,000, according to Pouliasis.

The intent of the scholarship, founded by East Side Elementary and East Side PTO, is to benefit a Jacksonville High School student who plans to pursue a teaching career.

“Holly mad such an impact on the lives of all who knew her and we wanted a way to honor our much-loved teacher, colleague and friend,” Pouliasis stated.

Students enjoyed once again being able to create the artwork and bring their parents to show off their creations which focused on the theme of “Kindness.”

“Late in the fall, Holly approached me about a project based on the children’s book Only One You, which is about making a difference in the world. She went on to say, ‘We need to make this happen. We are teaching in a pandemic—but it’s no problem. We are not able to do things like normal—but it’s no problem. We can do hard things’,” Pouliasis explained.

When it came time for the art show, and having been approached about the show benefiting the scholarship, Pouliasis knew it was the time to bring Fults’ vision to fruition. It was decided the overarching them would be “Kindness,” with each grade level concentrating on a different aspect of kindness such as compassion, friendship, happiness and perseverance.

“Parents were thrilled to be able to come to an event and excited to contribute to the scholarship fund,” Pouliasis stated. “Mrs. Fults taught at East Side for eight years, so a vast majority of our parents knew her and were pleased with the way we honored her legacy.”

The first “Holly Fults, I Can Do Hard Things” scholarship was awarded to Katie Lucky who will attend Texas A&M University where she will major in education.