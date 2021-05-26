Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, TX

East Side Art Show honors Holly Fults

By Michelle Dillon mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Posted by 
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUDyJ_0aCJ6Qin00

The East Side Art Show is a tradition at the school, which was canceled last year due to cornavirus concerns, but was able to return this spring.

“It felt incredible to be able to host the event and finally have people in the building again,” stated Mallory Pouliasis who organized the show.

For the past seven years parents used canned goods to bid on the artwork, with the canned goods being donated to HOPE. This year, however, cash was used to purchase individual artwork and to bid on group pieces created by each class, with the funds going into the Holly Fults, I Can Do Hard Things scholarship.

Proceeds of the show boosted the scholarship fund by over $3,000, according to Pouliasis.

The intent of the scholarship, founded by East Side Elementary and East Side PTO, is to benefit a Jacksonville High School student who plans to pursue a teaching career.

“Holly mad such an impact on the lives of all who knew her and we wanted a way to honor our much-loved teacher, colleague and friend,” Pouliasis stated.

Students enjoyed once again being able to create the artwork and bring their parents to show off their creations which focused on the theme of “Kindness.”

“Late in the fall, Holly approached me about a project based on the children’s book Only One You, which is about making a difference in the world. She went on to say, ‘We need to make this happen. We are teaching in a pandemic—but it’s no problem. We are not able to do things like normal—but it’s no problem. We can do hard things’,” Pouliasis explained.

When it came time for the art show, and having been approached about the show benefiting the scholarship, Pouliasis knew it was the time to bring Fults’ vision to fruition. It was decided the overarching them would be “Kindness,” with each grade level concentrating on a different aspect of kindness such as compassion, friendship, happiness and perseverance.

“Parents were thrilled to be able to come to an event and excited to contribute to the scholarship fund,” Pouliasis stated. “Mrs. Fults taught at East Side for eight years, so a vast majority of our parents knew her and were pleased with the way we honored her legacy.”

The first “Holly Fults, I Can Do Hard Things” scholarship was awarded to Katie Lucky who will attend Texas A&M University where she will major in education.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
670
Followers
135
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
Jacksonville, TX
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Friendship#Texas A M University#Canned Goods#Scholarship#High School Students#Late Spring#East Side Elementary#Texas A M University#Jacksonville High School#Mrs Fults#East Side Pto#Individual Artwork#Proceeds#Kindness#Legacy#Teaching#Group Pieces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Jacksonville, TXPosted by
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Kiwanis host seventh annual shootout fundraiser

The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club hosted its seventh annual shootout fundraiser at Beal Ranch. The two-member team of Grant Barber and Clay Russell, sponsored by the Cherokee County Co-op, earned top honors at the shootout. Second place was acquired by the team of Adam Sprunger, David Bateman Bruce Hesterley and David T. Bateman, who were sponsored by Sadlers Kitchen. William Spaine, Lauren Spaine, Jarrod Bateman and Seth Collins formed the team sponsored by Bateman’s Tire and Auto which walked away with third place.
Cherokee County, TXPosted by
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Garden Club receives award

Barbara Hugghins (left), vice president of Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board, awarded the Jacksonville Garden Club as Community Resource Volunteer Group of the Year. Club President Sandra Dickerson received the award on the Club’s behalf. Hugghins stated Garden Club members have generously and unselfishly supported the board in...
Jacksonville, TXJacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce welcome Southern Serape

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new member Southern Serape Boutique on Wednesday, May 5. Southern Serape Boutique is located at 103 E. Commerce. The boutique offers reasonably priced clothing, from small through plus sizes, custom T-shirts, blankets and hats. The business maintains a Facebook page...