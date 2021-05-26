Cancel
AP Investigation: Myanmar’s junta using bodies to terrorize

By ROBIN McDOWELL, MARGIE MASON Associated Press
Paragould Daily Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo black pickups speed down an empty city street in Myanmar before coming to a sudden stop. Security forces standing in the back of the trucks begin firing at an oncoming motorbike carrying three young men. The bike swerves, crashing into a gate. More shots are fired as two of...

www.paragoulddailypress.com
Asiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mass deaths alert in Myanmar as 100,000 flee junta's heavy weapons

In Myanmar, international action is needed urgently to prevent "mass deaths" there, after civilians fled attacks by so-called "junta bombs", a top independent UN rights expert has warned. "Mass deaths from starvation, disease and exposure could occur in Kayah State after many of the 100,000 forced to flee into forests...
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Wounded Myanmar Protesters Fear Arrest In Junta Hospitals

Protesters shot during rallies against Myanmar's military regime are avoiding treatment for their wounds, fearing arrest if they visit junta-run hospitals and searching desperately for sympathetic doctors to operate on them in secret. Security forces have fired on civilian protests with sniper rifles, machine guns and mortar rounds in the...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar junta accuses ethnic armies over bombings

Myanmar's junta on Saturday accused some of the country's two dozen ethnic armed groups of providing training to its opponents to carry out a wave of bombings that it said had targeted public buildings including schools. Bomb attacks have become a daily occurrence as the army struggles to impose authority...
MilitaryPosted by
KRMG

Junta troops burn Myanmar village in escalation of violence

BANGKOK — (AP) — Government troops in Myanmar have burned most of a village in the country’s central heartland, a resident said Wednesday, confirming reports by independent media and on social networks. The action appeared to be an attempt to suppress resistance against the ruling military junta. The attack is...
MilitaryNewsbug.info

AP Investigation: US military guns used in crimes

An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen over the last decade. These weapons are intended for war -- but some have ended up on America’s streets. (June 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Junta Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi to Hear First Testimony

The trial of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will hear its first testimony in a junta court Monday, more than four months after a military coup. Near daily protests have rocked Myanmar since the generals' putsch removed her government in February, ending a 10-year experiment with democracy. The...
SocietyInternational Business Times

'No Regrets': Myanmar Dissidents Evade Junta With Life On The Run

Burner phones, safehouses, sheltering with rebels and months away from loved ones -- Myanmar anti-coup activists have been driven underground by a brutal crackdown but have no regrets about choosing life on the run. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the armed forces ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi...
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Myanmar junta to start Suu Kyi’s 1st trial since February coup

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be in court Monday as her first trial begins on charges brought by the military junta after it seized power earlier this year. Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, who have been in detention since the Feb. 1 coup and face multiple charges, are expected to testify in person at a special court in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to the head of their legal defense team, Khin Maung Zaw. She is being tried for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions during last year’s election, as well as incitement and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Goes On Trial For Sedition In Junta Court

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial for sedition in a junta court Tuesday, more than four months after her government was ousted in a coup that has thrown her country into turmoil. Huge pro-democracy protests against the generals' February putsch have been met with a brutal...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Myanmar Junta Leader Arrives In Moscow For Security Conference

Myanmar's junta chief arrived in Moscow on Sunday to attend a security conference, marking only his second known trip abroad since he seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) government in February.
WorldVoice of America

At UN, States Condemn Myanmar's Junta

NEW YORK - The international community sent a strong signal Friday to Myanmar's military, condemning its seizure of the civilian government and its monthslong violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. In a resolution adopted in the U.N. General Assembly by a vote of 119-1, with Belarus the only country voting against...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with graft charges

The Myanmar junta has hit deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with corruption charges over claims she accepted illegal payments of gold and more than half a million dollars in cash, state media reported Thursday. The country has been in turmoil since the generals ousted Suu Kyi on February 1, with more than 850 civilians killed in a brutal crackdown by security forces on near-daily protests against the coup. The 75-year-old Nobel laureate, who has been in custody since the putsch, is facing a raft of wide-ranging criminal charges, including sedition and breaching a colonial-era secrecy law. The latest charges relate to allegations by the former Yangon region chief minister that Suu Kyi illegally accepted $600,000 in cash from him along with around 11 kilograms of gold.
WorldWashington Post

Myanmar’s military junta puts ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on trial

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s deposed civilian leader, appeared in court on Monday for the start of a weeks-long trial that is almost certain to find her guilty of politically motivated charges. The 75-year-old is facing a predicament worse than her 15 years under house arrest after a failed popular...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya

Anti-junta protesters flooded Myanmar's social media with pictures of themselves wearing black on Sunday in a show of solidarity with the Rohingya, a minority group that is among the most persecuted in the country. Activists and civilians took to social media on Sunday to post pictures of themselves wearing black and flashing a three-finger salute of resistance, in posts tagged "#Black4Rohingya".
WorldNPR

Myanmar's Junta Accuses Aung San Suu Kyi Of Accepting Bribes And Misusing Authority

BANGKOK (AP) — The Anti-Corruption Commission in military-ruled Myanmar has found that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted bribes and misused her authority to gain advantageous terms in real estate deals, government-controlled media reported Thursday. Suu Kyi's lawyers already denied the allegations when they were first raised three months...
Worldnewagebd.net

Myanmar’s UN envoy wants ‘effective’ anti-junta measures

Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, who has refused to leave his post despite being fired after the February coup, has called for ‘effective collective measures’ against the junta, ahead of expected Security Council talks on the situation. ‘It is most urgent that the international community take effective collective measures...