If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated — doc says

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 5 days ago

If you are fully vaccinated against catching COVID-19, you are now encouraged by the state health director to enjoy the outdoors, especially breathing in fresh air that some have missed while staying-in during the pandemic. But that doesn’t apply to those who have not been vaccinated. They, according to Dr. Traxler, are at risk of catching the virus that, so far, has taken nearly 600 thousand Americans, including more than 9,700 South Carolinians. Unvaccinated individuals, she says, take the risk of contracting serious illness or dying by taking part in indoor church services. But it’s just not indoor church services. Traxler says other events where the unvaccinated take a risk include movie theatres, exercise classes, sporting events, and festivals. She is urging the unvaccinated to get protected, especially those people who are planning summer getaways. Why risk ruining a vacation before it even can start by allowing a family member to go unvaccinated and risk contracting the virus, is the way that Traxler put it this afternoon during DHEC’’s weekly media briefing.

