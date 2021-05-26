Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise Gets Opening Date!

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being closed for a record 412 days, Disneyland opened its gates once again. Unfortunately, not all attractions opened with it. One of those attractions was the world-famous Jungle Cruise. The attraction was undergoing a major overhaul to remove what some thought were offensive stereotypes — including Trader Sam and the jungle welcoming party.

insidethemagic.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Park#River#Disney Parks Blog#The Daily Gnus#The Jungle Cruise#Jungle Cruise Fans#Disney Fans#Attractions#Magic Kingdom Park#July#Granddaughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Featured On Disney D23 Magazine Cover

Ahead of its premiere later this summer, Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie has been revealed to be the cover story for the summer 2021 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. Featured on the cover are stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt plus a wrap-around cover image on the back teasing the rapids that the titular ship will need to cross. It's unclear what type of coverage the film will have in the pages of the magazine but the official site promises their correspondent spoke with the "stars and creative team about turning the beloved Disney Parks favorite into a thrilling new movie." In addition to the movie, Disney twenty-three magazine will also bring news of changes to the ride at Disney parks.
MoviesWDW News Today

New Poster and Trailer Released for “Jungle Cruise” Movie

Jungle Cruise news, Disney has released a new poster and trailer for the upcoming film based on the beloved attraction. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is set to premiere on July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premium Access. The poster features a whole...
Video Gamescastleinsider.com

How to get the top score on Disneyland’s new Spider-man ride

Walt Disney Imagineering has filled the new Spider Man ride coming to the Disneyland resort with layers of backstory, but none of that may matter once hard core gamers climb aboard and prepare to do battle with their fellow riders. The new Web Slingers: A Spider Man Adventure attraction will pit riders against riders for the top score of the day, week and month when Avengers Campus debuts on June...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Don’t Miss These Jungle Cruise Update Details!

Disney Questions, Planning Tips and More from Disney Addicts for Disney Addicts. Do you miss cruising through the jungle, looking at cute animals and having a laugh at the skippers jokes? We do too! But we wont have to wait too much longer because Jungle Cruise will be back sooner then you think! Over at Disneyland Park , the Jungle Cruise will reopen on July 16! And at Magic Kingdom Park, work...
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Jungle Cruise update will be completed Summer 2021 at Walt Disney World

Below is Disneys statement on the Jungle Cruise project wrapping up: Jungle Cruise will reopen July 16, 2021 at Disneyland park, with an updated experience that welcomes new characters from around the world plus even more of the humor, wildlife and skipper heart that makes this classic attraction a favorite. At Magic Kingdom Park, you can continue to enjoy the Jungle Cruise while updates are...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Trader Sam’s Gift Shop Has Arrived at the Jungle Cruise in Magic Kingdom

The Trader Sam animatronic figure was removed back in April as part of the ongoing refurbishment to address cultural sensitivity issues . The rhino pole from the Trapped Safari scene and the hut and spears from the Abandoned Pygmy Welcoming Party scene have also been removed. Pictured above is Trader Sams Gift Shop at Disneylands Jungle Cruise , which is set to reopen July 16th. The Jungle...
Travelcastleinsider.com

WDWNT Daily Recap (5/26/21): Disneyland Parks Reopening to Out-of-State Guests June 15, New Jungle Cruise Opening at Disneyland Park July 16, Disney Skyliner Boarding Multiple Parties Per Gondola, Insane New Watermelon Dole Whip Treats Arrive Disney Springs, and More

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom A new sign outside the Carousel of Progress in Magic Kingdom is reminding guests to keep their masks...
Moviesthedisinsider.com

Take a Magical Journey in The Newest Trailer For ‘Jungle Cruise’

This morning, Good Morning America gave fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and now the full trailer, bursting with thrills, laughs and surprises, is here, along with a new poster. Here is the official synopsis for the film, provided by Disney:. Inspired by the...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: First Look at the NEW Trader Sam Scene in Disney World’s Jungle Cruise

One of those is the reimagining of the Jungle Cruise — and weve been keeping a close eye on this project ! The work is expected to wrap up this summer , but the ride is OPEN in the meantime . That means were constantly hoppin aboard to see whats new . Weve already told ya that the famous Trader Sam scene has been removed from the ride — and that Disney announced a replacement . And...
Moviesewrestlingnews.com

New Trailer For The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” Film

A new trailer for the “Jungle Cruise” film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been released. The promotional material reads like the following:. “Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”
Travelcastleinsider.com

Tips for the Perfect Day for Young Adults at Disneyland Resort

We gave you some tips for the perfect day at Disneyland Resort with your young family . But what if youre cruising kid free? Weve got you covered there, too! Theres no better way to spend the day with your friends than by taking in the magic and thrills together at Disneyland Resort . So grab your crew and make it happen! Pack the App! As you plan your Disneyland Resort trip, be sure to secure...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Check Out the Progress on TWO New Rides Coming to Disney World!

Its time to catch up on all the construction updates going on around Walt Disney World! There are quite a few walls up around the parks and resorts right now as Disney continues to make progress on all the projects they have leading up to the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations . And, while we spent a lot of the week discovering new construction walls and skrim, one project DID wrap...
Travelcastleinsider.com

Disneyland’s Most In-Demand Attraction WON’T Be Open Today!

When visiting Disneyland or Disney World, its an inevitable — and harsh — reality that some rides, restaurants, and shops could be closed at random . Theres nothing quite like that feeling of showing up to the parks to find your favorite attraction closed . Weve all been there. So our thoughts go out to Disneyland attendees today, especially those who were excited to try and get a boarding group...
Travelwdwmagic.com

Disney lifts more blockout dates for Cast Member admission to Walt Disney World theme parks

Disney has lifted more blockout dates for Cast Members at the Walt Disney World theme parks for the coming month of June. Since the parks reopened back in July 2020, Cast Member availability to enter the parks using a Main Entrance Pass and Cast ID Self Admission has been extremely restricted, with no dates available for May 2021. Availability now includes 8 days in June at EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom. Magic Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios currently remain blocked out for the entire month of June 2021.
Moviesfiz-x.com

Jungle Cruise Wild Adventure Trailer is Here!

Check out the second official Jungle Cruise trailer, which gives viewers a comprehensive look at what the movie will offer when it releases in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021. The new movie is inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, the movie stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.
Travelcastleinsider.com

Everything You Need to Know About Renting Wheelchairs and Scooters in Disneyland Now

Disneyland Resort is open again , but some things are different at the parks due to the ongoing pandemic. One of the differences is that trams are not currently running between the Mickey and Friends parking structure and the main park gates of the Disneyland Resort. Guests have to walk from where they leave their vehicles to the entrance of the parks , and it can be a bit of a hike! For guests...
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: Why This is the BEST Disney World Hotel for Foodies

Disney’s Riviera Resort is Disney World’s newest Deluxe (and DVC) Resort. Elegantly themed with European style beloved by Walt Disney himself, Riviera Resort offers upscale rooms and convenient transportation — including to both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios via the Resort’s dedicated Disney Skyliner station. But the atmosphere and convenience...