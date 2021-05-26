Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise Gets Opening Date!

Ahead of its premiere later this summer, Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie has been revealed to be the cover story for the summer 2021 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. Featured on the cover are stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt plus a wrap-around cover image on the back teasing the rapids that the titular ship will need to cross. It's unclear what type of coverage the film will have in the pages of the magazine but the official site promises their correspondent spoke with the "stars and creative team about turning the beloved Disney Parks favorite into a thrilling new movie." In addition to the movie, Disney twenty-three magazine will also bring news of changes to the ride at Disney parks.