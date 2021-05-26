Cancel
Chadwick Boseman’s Alma Mater Renames College in His Honor

By Katrina Allen
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward College in Washington D.C is renaming their college of fine arts after famous alumni Chadwick Boseman following his unexpected passing. Chadwick Boseman was an acclaimed actor who was well known for his role as the lead in Marvel Studios Black Panther. He played T’Challa, the leader of the fictional world Wakanda who appeared in other Marvel films such as Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame to name a few.

