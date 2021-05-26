Grey and Volt Highlight This Nike Air VaporMax 2021

More colorways continue to pop up of the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 as this latest pair seen above is one that was made exclusively for the kids. The latest addition to the VaporMax family starts off with a grey Flyknit construction all throughout the upper with more tonal detailing on the laces and eyestay. For contrast we see Volt detailing placed on the eyestay, inner liner, heel and tongue branding, and the Swooshes on the side panels which come with an added design inside of them. Additional details include “Move to Zero” logos on the insoles and a translucent VaporMax sole unit with recycled Nike Grind material. Be on the lookout for this Nike Air VaporMax 2021 to drop soon.