Commissioners to Consider Demolition Contract
The Washington County Commissioners may approve a demolition contract with Stout Construction when they meet for a special meeting on Thursday afternoon. The contract would allow Stout Construction to demolish the former offices of the Washington County Election Board in the County Judicial Building in downtown Bartlesville. The Commissioners awarded a $13,750 bid to the Stout on Monday morning, pending approval of the contract that will be discussed on Thursday.bartlesvilleradio.com