It’s hard to say which of Gracie Emerson’s eight goals on Monday night was her best. The prettiest to watch, though, came out of a scrum in front of the opposing net. Only 16 minutes and some change into the game, Emerson already had five goals and EL led, 7-0. Nonetheless, she entered the melee for a loose ball in front of the Holt net without hesitation. Through the thicket of swinging and jabbing sticks and quickly moving feet, Emerson emerged with the ball cradled low in the head of her stick.