Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Summer funs starts with the GetMyBoat app, sometimes called the ‘Airbnb of boating.’

Chicago Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, as Illinois opens up without COVID-19 restrictions, more people are using the GetMyBoat app — which connects customers directly with charter captains for quality time on the water in a wide range of watercraft. Leonard Besinger, with his boat the Bellanzi, has been a charter captain in the city since 2016 and has been with GetMyBoat app since 2017. He is rated “Best of” for Chicago from 2017-2020.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#App#Getmyboat App#Watercraft#Customers#Quality Time#Charter Captains#Covid 19 Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Cars
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Californiacalories

Top Dessert Spots in Chicago

When I recommend a new restaurant, I always make sure to remind people to save room for dessert. Since dessert really should not be an everyday indulgence, it is important that when you do decide to indulge, you want to make it count. Though some people may argue that there is no such thing as a bad dessert, there are some desserts that are just far better than others. Rather than add a few inches to your waistline trying to find which dessert spots in Chicago are the standouts, I have done my share of taste testing and narrowed it down for you. Read on to learn about the top dessert spots in Chicago.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Proper Title announces new Orland Park location and lead salesperson

Proper Title, LLC, a full-service title insurance firm serving the residential and commercial real estate industry, has announced the opening of a new office at 15643 S. 94th Ave., in Orland Park, Ill., to accommodate its fast-growing business. The firm has hired Kathy Connelly as the lead salesperson of the new southwest suburban office, which marks the 11th closing location for Proper Title across Chicago and its suburbs and its fourth new office in the past two years.
Illinois StateOnlyInYourState

Spend The Night Under A Teepee At This Unique Illinois Campground

With plenty of campgrounds to choose from around the Prairie State, there’s nothing quite like Lena KOA Holiday. Surrounded by countryside and with gorgeous flower gardens and grassy areas on the property, it’s an ideal place to take a staycation. Best of all, it has plenty of camping options – including teepees!
New York City, NYPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Cat Jumps From Fire, Escaping Out Five-Story Window

Who says black cats aren't lucky? One cat jumps from the window of a burning building and sticks the landing. With such heavy topics in the news lately, from the coronavirus pandemic to the airstrikes between Israel and Hamas, a brave black cat jumps into the spotlight to bring a little hope into everyone's day.