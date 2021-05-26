Summer funs starts with the GetMyBoat app, sometimes called the ‘Airbnb of boating.’
This summer, as Illinois opens up without COVID-19 restrictions, more people are using the GetMyBoat app — which connects customers directly with charter captains for quality time on the water in a wide range of watercraft. Leonard Besinger, with his boat the Bellanzi, has been a charter captain in the city since 2016 and has been with GetMyBoat app since 2017. He is rated “Best of” for Chicago from 2017-2020.www.chicagotribune.com