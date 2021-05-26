First Look: Nike Dunk Low WMNS Lime Ice
Slated to arrive during the summer time, here is a first look at the women's Nike Dunk Low Lime Ice. Done in a Light Soft Pink, Ghost, Lime Ice, and White color scheme, the summer-ready Dunk Low comes dressed in a leather upper with Soft Pink on the toe box, side panels, laces, tongue and collar. The Soft Pink is contrasted by the Lime on the overlays and rubber outsole. Finishing details include the Ghost hits on the Swooshes and "Nike" branding on the tongue tag. A White midsole rounds out the main features of the sneaker.