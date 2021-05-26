Air quality alerts and what they mean for you

Last week I Last week I commended Valemount’s new OCP for tackling the issue of housing in the way it governs land-use. But I have a gnawing concern about air quality. According to the federal government, buildings come in #3 as a source of GHG emissions in Canada, and that is with most buildings using so-called “clean energy.” In the Robson Valley, we have the additional problems of prohibitive electricity costs (no natural gas) and local air pollution. Wood burning stoves emit particulate matter that is trapped by weather inversions, holding the pollution close to the ground where we breathe. Wood particulate includes lovely particles and gasses like carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (carcinogenic). Wood smoke can cause eye, nose, and throat irritations, headaches, nausea, and dizziness. It can make asthma and other respiratory problems worse and causes inflammation. Smog, to which wood smoke can be a significant contributor, has been linked to severe health risks, including increased hospital admissions and even premature death.