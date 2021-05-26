A Coconut Milk Nike Waffle Racer Crater With SIlver and Orange Accents
Following a look at the eye catching yellow/green colorway, the Nike Waffle Racer Crater is now seen in a much more toned down iteration allowing you to rock it with ease. Made from at least 20% recycled materials, this Nike Waffle Racer Crater gets covered in a Coconut Milk hue all over the upper in a nylon-like construction with tonal detailing seen on the laces and tongue. Metallic Silver and Team Orange then hit the branding, tongue tags, heel tabs, and the exposed stitching on the toe. Down below a speckled Crater foam midsole paired with a rugged Nike Grind rubber outsole finish off the design on this women’s Nike Waffle Racer Crater that can be picked up at select Nike retailers and online now for $100.www.kicksonfire.com