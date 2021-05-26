newsbreak-logo
How To Steal A Lot Of Money—Legally, Book Teaches Financial Literacy

By Edward Siedle
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow To Steal A Lot of Money—Legally, offers a more engaging approach to financial literacy, teaching students how the most successful Wall Street scammers steal from investors—perfectly legally. There is value in studying stealing. You can learn as much from studying investment scamming as you can from traditional financial literacy programs because so much of what passes as financial advice is, in fact, a bogus money-grab. For investors, the choice is simple—either study bad behavior and be forewarned, or risk losing everything you own.

