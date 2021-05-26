newsbreak-logo
DocuSign Appoints Former Cisco Executive Shanthi Iyer As Its New CIO

By Samantha Todd
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Electronic signature platform DocuSign, which boasts fourth-quarter revenues of $430.9 million, up 57% year-over-year, appointed Shanthi Iyer as its new CIO on Monday. DocuSign has more than 750,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries. When the pandemic forced a global shift to remote work, demand for the company’s services surged, its subscription revenue climbing 59% on a yearly basis to $410.2 million and its professional services and other revenue increasing 23% to $20.7 million. It will report first-quarter earnings on June 3.

