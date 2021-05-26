17 Flowy and Ethereal Summer Dresses — Under $40

Shutterstock

Who doesn’t love wearing fabulously flowy dresses that you can twirl around in? Honestly, we’re obsessed — especially as the weather heats up! Rocking frocks that have lots of volume is always an incredibly comfortable idea, and these garments can make you feel like a total goddess too.

Wearing flowy dresses is always more fun in the summer sun, so we rounded up the best of the best to shop right now! They’re all an amazing value at $40 or less, and we’ve covered a range of silhouettes that will suit every shopper. Let’s do this!

17 Extremely Flowy Summer Dresses That Are Absolutely Ethereal

Short Flowy Dresses

1. This adorable chiffon mini dress from KIRUNDO has a loose, boxy cut that’s far more flattering than you would guess. It’s seriously comfy too!

2. We’re in love with this Romwe mini dress that has layers upon layers of tulle — it looks like a fairytale come to life!

3. If you need a casual daytime look, this tiered mini dress from MITILLY is an option that shoppers are dubbing “perfect”!

4. This wrap dress from BTFBM has ruffled layers that create the most gorgeous silhouette, and we adore the embroidered polka dot details!

5. We’re also obsessed with the flowy ruffled skirt on this R.Vivimos mini dress — it’s dreamy for the beach!

6. A simple off-the-shoulder swing dress like this one from Milumia is always going to look chic and classy!

7. This Romwe skater-style cocktail dress is supremely comfortable, and it has stunning flowy sleeves that give it such an elegant feel!

8. Want something that takes flowy to the next level? This Milumia dress is one you have to check out!

9. We love the fitted tie-detail on the bust of this ECOWISH mini dress, and how the ruffled skirt flares out for an incredibly flattering silhouette!

Flowy Maxi Dresses

10. Romantic peasant-style dresses are very in right now, and this maxi from R.Vivimos is one of our favorites!

11. This spaghetti strap maxi dress from YESNO is as flowy as you can get!

12. You will turn so many heads when wearing this plunge V-neck maxi dress from Floerns — it features high slits and layers of sheer tulle!

13. We want to wear this beachy Yidarton strapless maxi dress every day this summer!

14. This R.Vivimos strapless maxi dress is also great for the heat, and we’re obsessed with the open back design!

15. If you have a summer wedding coming up, this BerryGo embroidered lace dress is such a strong choice.

16. Shoppers say that this chiffon off-the-shoulder maxi dress from Afibi looks flattering on virtually every body type!

17. We love the classic style of the button-front design on this floral Milumia maxi dress!

