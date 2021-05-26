Cooking And Coping: Making Dominican Pastelitos With Jasmin Hernandez In Harlem, New York

SAMUEL CAREY: During this pandemic how do you feel about people taking the vaccine in particularly black people?. JASMINE GATES: I think its up to the person right so some of us that do not want to take it because of historic reasons and some that do want to take it because they want to be on the safe side. So both of those reasons are valid. I’m personally just waiting for more information, because we just know the country is and what they’ve done the history of what they’ve done as it relates to like medicine and stuff. So I think not just depends on the person like depends on your reasoning. As long as your reasoning is backed by some type of research, then you’re able to make like a, you know, like a good decision on it.