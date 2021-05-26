newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Cooking And Coping: Making Dominican Pastelitos With Jasmin Hernandez In Harlem, New York

By Benjamin Liong Setiawan
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cooking And Coping is a series by @HungryEditor profiling people on what they are cooking and how they are coping in this day and age. Jasmin Hernandez is a writer and author of the recently released book We Are Here: Visionaries of Color Transforming the Art World, which was published by Abrams. Hernandez is also the founder of Gallery Gurls. Her work has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, The Cut, Paper, and ELLE, amongst others. This Parsons School of Design alumnus is a native New Yorker born to Dominican parents. She is based in the Harlem neighborhood of New York and you can follow her on Instagram: @gallerygurls.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

197K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Harlem#Art Gallery#Food Drink#Fried Chicken#Art School#Black Olives#Harper S Bazaar#Elle#Instagram#Non Goya#Adobo#Mazola#Black Femininity Tv#Fanti#Bipoc#Dominican York#Dominican Parents#Spanish Olives#Shrimp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Jessica Ufuoma

Five Costly Mistakes to Avoid Making in New York City

The first time I visited New York City, I have to say I was a little bit oblivous and care-free and while that's not necessarily a bad thing, it meant that I made some mistakes that could have been avoided if I paused did some research. While some mistakes are unavoidable and can't be anticipated, there are some very common mistakes that can be, here's a round up of some costly mistakes to avoid making in the Big Apple.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Duff Goldman Is A Big Fan Of This Regional Chip Brand

Duff Goldman is pretty much one of the kings of sweets in the food community. As Gossip Gist highlights, the man is known for his bakery, Charm City Cakes, which garnered him many a food show, including "Cakes Masters," "Duff Till Dawn," "Ace of Cakes," and "Dessert Games," to name a few. These shows sparked his notoriety for making unusual cakes.
Recipesbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Recipes And Cooking Guides From The Model New York Occasions

In this age of frequently getting less than what is anticipated, gestures like this make diners really feel welcome and might promote customer loyalty. almond flour – Almond flour or meal is the residue left after almond oil has been extracted from the kernels. It is completely free from starch and is used in making bread and biscuits for diabetics. acidify – To add acid to a culinary preparation to made a dish slightly acid, sour, or piquant. a la Provencale (prov-on-sal) – Provence is a French maritime province that is famed for its wines and delicacies. The time period is used to describe a dish, which makes use of merchandise, which flourish, in the space of Provence, specifically tomatoes, onions, garlic, and olives.
RecipesPosted by
WOKV

Musician, YouTube food host Gregory Porter shares his Memorial Day cookout menu

NEW YORK — To kick off the unofficial start to summer "Good Morning America" tapped Gregory Porter to set the menu for a festive Memorial Day cookout. The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and Blue Note recording artist who hosts a weekly YouTube cooking series for Zagat, shared his recipes for baby back ribs and two classic side dishes that are perfect for the holiday weekend and all summer long.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

kathleen ryan shows her grotesque and glimmering 'bad fruit' at new york's karma gallery

Following an online exhibition last september, kathleen ryan installs her intricate rotting fruits at karma gallery in new york’s east village. with this in-person exhibition, the new york-based artist heralds in the summer season as new yorkers continue to vaccinate and the city opens its doors — and it’s just the right show for it. the rich textural quality of these beaded sculptures must be seen in person and from every angle. massive fruits with organically grown mold and rotting rinds are rendered with meticulously handcrafted beadwork. a bin piled with ‘bad cherries’ and an enormous jack-o-lantern show the depth of kathleen ryan’s work. the interior surface of the warty pumpkin is bejeweled with a spectacular show of vibrantly spotting mold.
AnimalsPosted by
New York Only

Meet Retired Racehorses And Make New Friends On A Tour Of Old Friends At Cabin Creek In New York

Thoroughbred horse racing is an important industry in New York. The third jewel of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, is held at Elmont’s Belmont Park. Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs is one of the most beautiful tracks in the country. The Saratoga summer meets attract tens of thousands of spectators each year. When […] The post Meet Retired Racehorses And Make New Friends On A Tour Of Old Friends At Cabin Creek In New York appeared first on Only In Your State.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

Untapped New York is Hiring!

The Untapped New York team is expanding! We’re hiring for two types of positions, an Operations Coordinator (Part-Time) and for a slew of new tour guides! Please see below for descriptions, To apply, email [email protected], introduce yourself and include your resume!. Operations Coordinator: (Part-Time) Responsibilities:. Manage customer service inquiries...
Sonoma, CAbohemian.com

Baker & Cook Makes Perfect Pivot

When I dropped by Baker & Cook, two chaps behind the counter were as cheerfully synched up as Fry and Laurie. One steamed up coffee drinks while the other bagged muffins and relayed bagel orders to the kitchen. If they’d been up late the night before, neither showed any sign of wear and tear that morning. They were both earnest and industrious, while also emanating an organic air of contentment.
Sportslawrentian.com

A rundown of the New York Pro

In a follow up to my previous piece, the New York Pro took place this past Saturday and featured many a rematch between old foes from the Indy Pro. In the Men’s Open division, fans were finally treated to the Blessing Awodibu vs. Nick Walker matchup their online beef had been building up for months, while Justin Rodriguez aimed to make it two wins in two and mass monster Hassan Mostafa looked to lock down an Olympia qualification. In 212, John Jewett was back with a purpose after being snubbed at the Indy Pro, as was second place Indy finisher Nathan Epler who was seeking a win in only his second-ever pro show. Here’s how it all went down:
Saint Louis, MOhypebeast.com

Rick Ross Sued by St. Louis Promoters for Missed Concert

St. Louis promoters Antoine Meeks and Orland Watson are suing the famed rapper, Rick Ross over a missed concert appearance. Ross was expected to perform at an event back in January this year in St. Louis but the event was later canceled. The promoters are now suing the rapper for costing them over $74,000 USD in damages. The promoters, who represent Black Luxury Entertainment LLC and Rockhouse Entertainment filed a lawsuit with the St. Louis Circuit Court stating that their company paid Ross $30,000 USD in October 2019 and promised the rapper an additional $30,000 USD upon arrival at the event.
New York City, NYTrumann Democrat

Squandered chances in New York

"We don't want women to die in childbirth," Kathryn Garcia, who is running for mayor of New York, told me on March 30. The former head of sanitation in the city, she just got a surprise New York Times endorsement, raising her stature in the race to succeed Bill De Blasio.
MinoritiesTalon Marks

Jasmine Gates interview

SAMUEL CAREY: During this pandemic how do you feel about people taking the vaccine in particularly black people?. JASMINE GATES: I think its up to the person right so some of us that do not want to take it because of historic reasons and some that do want to take it because they want to be on the safe side. So both of those reasons are valid. I’m personally just waiting for more information, because we just know the country is and what they’ve done the history of what they’ve done as it relates to like medicine and stuff. So I think not just depends on the person like depends on your reasoning. As long as your reasoning is backed by some type of research, then you’re able to make like a, you know, like a good decision on it.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Make & Take: Tamales at Central Market Cooking School

Sample a selection of tamales and learn how to make a light and fluffy masa, assemble fillings to your taste, and more at Central Market. You’ll make 12 tamales and take them with you at the end of class. How to Get Vaccinated & Safely Lose the Mask. With the...
Marketslivebitcoinnews.com

New York Family Makes Millions Thanks to Shiba Inu Coin

You know a cryptocurrency has reached a whole new pinnacle when it features its own hard fork or spin-off coin. In bitcoin’s case, there are several assets that stem from its technology such as Bitcoin SV (BSV), bitcoin cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC). Now, it looks like Dogecoin – a cryptocurrency that was never designed to be taken seriously – has its own alternate currency known as Shiba Inu coin, and some people have already become millionaires thanks to early investments.
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

'Music Under New York' to make long-awaited return to subway system

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — After a year of silence in New York City’s underground, the MTA announced Thursday that music will soon be returning to the subway system. The popular “Music Under New York” program will return on June 4, 14 months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and on the heels of the return to 24/7 subway service.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Shake Shack Launches New Pride Shake for June 2021

Shake Shack launches a new, limited-edition Pride Shake for the month of June 2021. The latest version of the Pride Shake features strawberry and blackberry frozen custard and is topped with a mango and passion fruit blend, whipped cream, and rainbow glitter, and comes in a limited-edition Pride Cup featuring a colorful version of Shake Shack's burger icon.
Lifestylephilosophy.com

amazing grace jasmine

Rated 5 out of 5 by Trvljunkie73 from Simply Elegant I have been in love with Amazing Grace for 9 years. Today I tried Amazing Grace Jasmine and the smell is light, clean, fresh and amazing. I would like the entire set but I plan on buying a stockpile since this scent is limited edition.