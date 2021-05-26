Cooking And Coping: Making Dominican Pastelitos With Jasmin Hernandez In Harlem, New York
Cooking And Coping is a series by @HungryEditor profiling people on what they are cooking and how they are coping in this day and age. Jasmin Hernandez is a writer and author of the recently released book We Are Here: Visionaries of Color Transforming the Art World, which was published by Abrams. Hernandez is also the founder of Gallery Gurls. Her work has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, The Cut, Paper, and ELLE, amongst others. This Parsons School of Design alumnus is a native New Yorker born to Dominican parents. She is based in the Harlem neighborhood of New York and you can follow her on Instagram: @gallerygurls.www.forbes.com