This last week Qualcomm had an event on the evolution of the digital cockpit where the company has made several interesting advancements. Bosch was the focused speaker, and they spoke about how 120 companies are now collaborating on the automotive advancements we will be getting over the next decade–over and above things like converting from ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) to electric vehicles and the even more significant move to autonomous driving. But all of this tech will require massive increases in computational performance to work, suggesting we may care more about the processor and related technology in our cars than its horsepower, torque, or even range.