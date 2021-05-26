newsbreak-logo
Soccer

Bernabeu on fire: Real Madrid’s stadium seen throwing out plume of smoke

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
 3 days ago

Real Madrid ’s stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu, was on fire on Wednesday night with smoke pictured billowing into the sky.

Video circulated on social media showed dark smoke rising from the roof of the famous ground in Spain’s capital, which is currently undergoing a £700m redevelopment.

Marca reported the fire was small and was quickly brought under control by the local fire brigade to prevent a major disaster from developing. The cause remains unknown.

Madrid have been playing at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium this season as work began to improve the Bernabeu and bring the 73-year-old ground up to the standard of the continent’s elite stadia. The work is expected to last at least two years.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

#Real Madrid#Santiago Bernabeu#Fire#Dark Smoke#Video
