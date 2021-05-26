GOP state lawmaker tells police God told him to kick teen student in the groin

A GOP lawmaker told officers in Kansas that he kicked a teenage student because God told him too, an affidavit alleges.

Mark Samsel was substitute teaching at a school in Wellsville, south west of Kansas City, on 28 April when he was videoed by students talking about suicide, God and sex – and shoving a teenager against a wall.

“I could put the wrath of God on you right now,” the teenager was told by Mr Samsel, who shoved the student against a wall, before he breaks free and runs away.

Mr Samsel told a sheriff’s deputy after his arrest: “The whole world is telling me not to do it, God said, Yes.”

The sheriff added in an affidavit released on Tuesday – and ahead of his first appearance in court on Wednesday – that when a sheriff asked the lawmaker why he shoved the boy, Mr Samsel pointed to the ceiling.

Ms Samsel also said God told him to do it, “twice”.

“He stated he knew it was wrong and he shouldn’t do it, he stated he did not want to do it,” the affidavit said. “He stated, ‘The whole world is telling me not to do it, God said, Yes.’ Mark believes this was God’s plan.”

Mr Samsel told the deputy that he didn’t “want to do any of the things I did right there” and suggested he might end up in a psychiatric hospital “because it has all the appearance of a psychotic episode or manic episode,” the affidavit said.

Ms Samsel is accused by Franklin County’s attorney of engaging in physical contact with two teenage students “in a rude, insulting or angry manner.”

A third charge alleges that the GOP lawmaker caused “bodily harm” to one of the students, in an incident with 40 witnesses, including at least 15 minors all identified their initials only.

Videos also showed the lawmaker asking students: “Who likes making babies? That feels good, doesn’t it? You haven’t masturbated? Don’t answer that question.”

When students refused to answer, he was heard saying: “Thank you. I told you not to. God already knows.”

According to the affidavit, a student told a sheriff’s deputy that Mr Samsel took her by her shoulders, though he was “not aggressive”, and he asked her: “Do you have mental problems?”

A Franklin County magistrate ordered Mr Samsel to undergo a mental health evaluation, and his court hearing is set for 12 July.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.