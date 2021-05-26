newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘This is wonderful news’: Kelly Clarkson announced as replacement of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime slot

By Rachel Brodsky
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDPpj_0aCJ5ZYh00

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been confirmed to take over Ellen DeGeneres ’s daytime talk show slot on NBC.

Earlier this month, it was announced that DeGeneres’s talk show would come to an end next year after its upcoming 19th season.

Clarkson’s show, which is owned and produced by NBC, will take over the slot in fall 2022 on NBC-owned stations.

Clarkson’s show is currently in its second season and was renewed late last year for two additional seasons through 2023.

“These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication,” added Tracie Wilson, executive vp, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. “It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success.

“Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

Fans on social media also cheered the development, with one writing, “Kelly Clarkson is known to be genuinely kind. This is wonderful news.”

“Kelly Clarkson stays WINNING,” wrote another fan.

“NATURE IS HEALING,” exclaimed another fan.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her decision to end The Ellen DeGeneres Show next year, DeGeneres said, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

Degeneres also has denied that allegations of a toxic work environment, which bubbled to the surface last summer, had anything to do with her decision to leave, calling the viral reports “very misogynistic”.

“I have to say, if nobody else is saying it, it’s really interesting because I’m a woman and it did feel very misogynistic,” DeGeneres told Savannah Guthrie on Today .

“If it was why I was quitting,” she continued, “I would have not come back this year. I really did think about not coming back … It was devastating. I am a kind person, I am a person who likes to make people happy. I just kept saying to [DeGeneres’s wife, Portia de Rossi], ‘If I was a fan of somebody, even if I loved them, I would think there must be some truth to it, because it’s not stopping.’”

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

136K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellen Show#Nbcuniversal Local#Star#Executive Vp#First Run Syndication#Nbc Owned Stations#Fall#President#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Reuniting With 2 Former Contestants

The Voice is set to receive a little blast from the past on Monday and Tuesday night's episodes. According to PEOPLE, coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will reunite with two of their former contestants, Ian Flanigan and Jake Hoot, for special duets that will take place during the show's live performances. Fans will recall that Flanigan, who competed on Shelton's team, was one of the finalists on Season 19 while Hoot, who was on Team Kelly, won Season 17.
CelebritiesPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover is a Twangy Reba McEntire Hit [WATCH]

Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Mary McNamara: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
Celebritiestdogmedia.com

Ellen DeGeneres to end daytime talk show run

Announcement gives NBC-owned stations time to develop a replacement in ’22. We now know the fate of Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show as she is officially calling it quits after next season, with the NBC-owned stations and others now looking forward to programming options for September 2022. One immediate beneficiary is...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocked Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show is Ending

Whoopi Goldberg was blindsided when we told her Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show … it was news to her. We got Whoopi at a COVID vaccination site Friday in East Orange, NJ and when our camera guy asked her reaction to Ellen’s announcement, Whoopi literally took a few steps back she was so shocked.
TV & VideosRadar Online.com

The Massive Scramble To Replace Ellen DeGeneres After Talk Show Host Quits

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end in 2022 after its 19th Season, leaving a huge hole in the daytime TV schedule that celebrities are scrambling to fill. As Radar first reported, NBC executives have been grooming Kelly Clarkson to take over the throne ever since her show launched in 2019. We're told the execs "adore Kelly" and staffer say she is "a joy to work with, unlike Ellen."
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to call it quits on her daytime talk show. The last year or so, TheEllen DeGeneres Show has been met with controversy due to the recent exposure on how she treats her staff behind the scenes. Following all the public drama and rumors, Ellen revealed, “Today I am announcing that the last season, season nineteen, will be my last season,” during a recent episode. Now, shade towards DeGeneres’s announcement comes from none other than fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams.
NFL995qyk.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.
Celebritiesfromthestage.net

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up On Toxic Workplace Allegations From The Press: ‘It Did Feel Very Misogynistic’

Famous television host, Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about the toxic workplace allegations from the press and said that the allegations did feel very misogynistic. According to The Hill, former employees of ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ have alleged that they faced sexual harassment and misconduct while working for the award-winning daytime show. The television program of comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been on air since 2003.