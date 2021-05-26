newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

2021 UEFA Champions League final odds, picks: Soccer model reveals best bets for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City has enjoyed a wildly successful 2020-21 season, recording 47 victories and six draws in 60 matches across all competitions. But of Manchester City's seven defeats, two have come against Premier League rival Chelsea -- including one in the FA Cup semifinals last month. Manchester City looks to exact revenge when it takes on Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The Cityzens are seeking their third title of the campaign after capturing their fourth straight Carabao Cup and third Premier League crown in four years.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivier Giroud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Manchester City#Team Player#Uefa Champions League#Cityzens#Cbs#Paramount#European#Norwegians#Che#The Champions League#Real Madrid#Frenchman#English#Final Score#Porto#Predictions#Professional Poker Player#Striker Olivier Giroud#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
Country
Portugal
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Leicester 'apologise to Chelsea' after video emerged of Daniel Amartey throwing Chelsea's FA Cup final pennant on the ground as he celebrated Foxes' historic FA Cup win in the changing rooms

Leicester have reportedly apologised to Chelsea after a video showed defender Daniel Amartey throwing their club pennant to the ground while celebrating the Foxes' historic FA Cup Final win. Brendan Rodgers' side squeezed past Chelsea 1-0 in the Wembley showpiece on Saturday thanks to Youri Tielemans' screamer, which saw the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leno reveals Arsenal teammates hate facing 'bitter' Chelsea defender Rudiger

Bernd Leno has revealed his Arsenal teammates hate playing against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Leno and Rudiger will team up together this summer when Germany participate in the European Championships. Asked by Sport1 which national team members were awkward opponents, Leno replied: "Timo Werner is also a disgusting player because...
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen Tire congratulates partner Man City on Premier League title

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Nexen Tire Corp. armed itself with the right team during this year's Premier League season. The tire maker's long-term partner, Manchester City Football Club, recently won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the past decade. Nexen has been a partner of Man City...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fan View: Amartey's reported apology to Chelsea generates wild reactions on social media

There were a wide range of opinions after it emerged Leicester City had rendered an apology to Chelsea after Daniel Amartey's 'pennant incident'. Following The Foxes' 1-0 FA Cup final triumph over The Blues at Wembley on Saturday, post-match dressing room footage showed the Ghana international throwing the Chelsea pennant over his shoulder to the ground as his team celebrated their first title success in the competition.
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel must forget loyalties & pick his strongest team for Leicester rematch

For Saturday's FA Cup final, Thomas Tuchel went romantic. Kepa Arrizabalaga had started all the previous games in the competition and was even awarded a Premier League start as a warm-up. Hakim Ziyech was given a start because he scored against Manchester City a week earlier. Timo Werner started as a reward for...scoring four goals in his previous 35 club appearances?
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Ralph Hasenhuttl keen for Southampton to complete loan transfer of £20m Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to the Express, Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to see Southampton sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan with a view to making the move permanent next summer. Hasenhuttl had sought to acquire the Blues talent a year ago but missed out to Fulham, with whom the 25-year-old has been relegated from the Premier League as a key aspect of Scott Parker’s side.
Premier League90min.com

Thomas Tuchel plays down Tammy Abraham's omission from Chelsea squad

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he has nothing against young striker Tammy Abraham, despite continuing to overlook the 23-year-old. Tuchel has usually preferred one of Timo Werner or Kai Havertz to lead his attack, with Olivier Giroud the deputy on the bench. But despite starting just three games in 2021, Abraham remains Chelsea's top scorer in all competitions.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Round 2: Chelsea, Leicester meet again in crucial EPL game

Chelsea and Leicester are playing each other in the Premier League just three days after meeting in the FA Cup final. Being the superstitious type, Thomas Tuchel chose not to watch the final minutes of Liverpool's match at West Bromwich Albion on television. Instead, the Chelsea manager was checking the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Three thoughts on another loss when it matters most

Another final and another loss for Chelsea Football Club. It is becoming a recurring theme now for this football club in recent years to fall at the final hurdle and with a Champions League Final on the horizon against arguably the best team in the world in Manchester City, Chelsea’s recent finals record is a grim read.