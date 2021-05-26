2021 UEFA Champions League final odds, picks: Soccer model reveals best bets for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Manchester City has enjoyed a wildly successful 2020-21 season, recording 47 victories and six draws in 60 matches across all competitions. But of Manchester City's seven defeats, two have come against Premier League rival Chelsea -- including one in the FA Cup semifinals last month. Manchester City looks to exact revenge when it takes on Chelsea in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The Cityzens are seeking their third title of the campaign after capturing their fourth straight Carabao Cup and third Premier League crown in four years.