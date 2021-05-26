Monster Hunter Stories 2 New Story Trailer Released
Game company CAPCOM has recently released the fourth trailer for upcoming video game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. In this new trailer, it features new information about the narrative. It seems the powerful Rathalos have gone missing, and a lot of them at that. There are also strange pits that are appearing out of nowhere and no one knows why. Also, the protagonist’s Rathalos seem to carry the same power as the strange pits have.sirusgaming.com