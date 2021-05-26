newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6 Worldwide Gameplay Reveal Schedule Announced

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame company Ubisoft has officially announced the next big reveal of upcoming video game Far Cry 6, again confirming a rumor that was shared last night. A new official livestream teaser clip was recently uploaded and it features a little tease of what to expect on May 28. The narrator is none other than the dictator Anton Castillo and is addressing the “True” Yaran people. According to him, the fake Yarans are just spreading bad propaganda against him and the true Yaras will be the ones he will stand beside with.

sirusgaming.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far Cry 6#Gameplay Video#Upcoming Games#Yarans#Upcoming Video Game#Ign#Clip#Game Company#Propaganda#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Coming Friday, Ahead Of Ubisoft Forward In June

E3 season is officially upon us and Ubisoft have announced that they will hold a Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 9:30 AM PT, 12:30 PM ET, 5:30 PM BST. Alongside that announcement, a short teaser trailer was revealed showcasing Giancarlo Esposito’s villain once again and hyping us up for our adventure later this year.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Coming Tomorrow; Watch Teaser Here

The information about Far Cry 6, the upcoming Ubisoft game, has been scarce. Before being leaked via an online store, the game was officially revealed last year with a cinematic trailer. The trailer showed off its antagonist, Anton Castillo, who’s played by Breaking Bad actor, Giancarlo Esposito. Yesterday, Ubisoft announced...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal has been confirmed for a Friday livestream

Ubisoft’s next entry into the Far Cry universe has been very highly anticipated, though until now we have yet to see any actual gameplay. We did get some screenshots that alluded to gameplay before, but thankfully it looks like we’ll be getting our first proper look at official gameplay tomorrow during a Ubisoft livestream.
Video GamesNeowin

Far Cry 6's first gameplay showcase set for May 28

Ubisoft has been quiet about Far Cry 6 for quite some time now since the game's launch date was pushed back in the company's latest round of delays. The lull is finally ending though, as the first gameplay showcase of the first-person action game will be unveiled on May 28 at 9:30 AM PDT / 6:30 PM CEST on Ubisoft's YouTube channel.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Leak Reveals Brand New ‘Lions of Yara’ Statue

Far Cry 6 still doesn’t have a release date, but the game will supposedly launch before April 2022. A new leak has given a glimpse at an official statue. While Ubisoft hasn’t shared an official update on the release date of Far Cry 6, we might not be far off from getting an announcement as there is a new trailer dropping for the game on May 28. This is according to a leak on reddit which comes from a new account.
Video Gamesseasonedgaming.com

Far Cry 6 Gameplay Premiere Coming Friday

Far Cry 6 is Ubisoft’s biggest title of 2021 and after a prior delay, Ubisoft is finally ready to pull the curtain back. Ubisoft will show us the first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay this Friday, May 28th, at 9:30am PST / 12:30pm EST / 6:30pm CEST.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Far Cry 6 Release Date Revealed for Late 2021

After months of waiting and a disappointing delay, the Far Cry 6 release date has finally been revealed alongside a livestream that dives deep into the game's content. Far Cry 6 is, as you might expect, the next big game in the Far Cry franchise of first-person shooters that has a dash of RPG elements tossed in. (Then again, what shooter doesn't these days? Set in the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, you and a band of guerillas will engage in an intense mission to take down the vile dictator Anton Costillo, a menacing character played by Giancarlo Esposito, an actor who gained a fair amount of fame for his iconic portrayal of Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Far Cry 6 Story and Gameplay Detailed

Finally we have been given a more detailed look at the upcoming Ubisoft game Far Cry 6. While the gameplay trailer only revealed a tiny amount of what fans can expect, it should still be enough to get them excited. The game is set on the Caribbean island of Yara,...
Video Gamesvgr.com

The First Look at Far Cry 6 Gameplay is Coming This Week

More than six months ago, Ubisoft announced a major delay to the release date of Far Cry 6. Originally due to launch on the 18th of February, the game was pushed back to the latter half of 2021. A firm release date still has yet to be announced. However, Ubisoft has now announced that the first Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal will be taking place in just a few days’ time.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal gives first look at weapons, combat, and more

Far Cry 6 was revealed last year at one of Ubisoft’s online events; however, we really haven’t seen much of the game in action. That all changed today as the developers pulled back the curtain and gave the world its first look at Far Cry 6’s gameplay. Of course, it was mostly short clips of action and lots of people talking, but it did provide some intriguing details for series fans. Plus, the whole thing ended with the reveal that the game is coming on October 7.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

First gameplay for Ubisoft Toronto’s Far Cry 6 to be unveiled on May 28

Ubisoft has confirmed that the first-ever gameplay footage from Far Cry 6 will be revealed on Friday, May 28th at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET. Developed by Ubisoft Toronto (Watch Dogs: Legion), the first-person shooter was announced last July, but we’ve only seen cinematic trailers ever since. In October, the game was also delayed out of February 2021 to Ubisoft’s current fiscal year, which runs until March 2022.
Video Gamesgfinityesports.com

Ubisoft Announces Far Cry 6 Release Date in New Gameplay Trailer

The Ubisoft Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal featured the Far Cry 6 release date. Far Cry 6 will release October 7. It also offered an in-depth look at Far Cry 6 gameplay, including some fantastic shots of Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, as well as the volatile island nation of Yara and the Far Cry 6 main character.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6 footage sneaks out ahead of tonight’s reveal

Ubisoft's tradition having a big announcement being leaked ahead of time has been celebrated by Far Cry 6 today. While we’ve been waiting on tonight’s reveal stream, the basic elements of what they were going to show popped up on YouTube earlier before suffering from the inevitable copyright strike. I managed to watch it before it was taken down. Fair warning: the rest of this post is absolutely heaving with spoilers.
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry 6 Release Date Officially Announced

Far Cry 6 has a release date. Ubisoft confirmed today that the latest entry in its popular open world series will be out October 7. Ubisoft revealed the release date during a Far Cry 6 stream that ran today. It will be this fall's major tentpole release for Ubisoft, which isn't expected to release a new Assassin's Creed in 2021.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Far Cry 6 footage leaks ahead of today's gameplay stream

Later today, Ubisoft is giving us our first peek at Far Cry 6's gameplay in action. But it seems leakers have beaten it to the punch, as 6 minutes of footage from the open-world sandbox emerged on YouTube earlier this morning. A largely unedited montage of skirmishes, the footage does...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Revealed

During the PS5 reveal event, Horizon Forbidden West was revealed. Not much has been revealed since then. Guerilla Games did talk about how they plan to utilize the power of the PlayStation 5 and it was tentatively revealed that the game will be going later in 2021. Nothing official has been announced yet, but earlier this week, Guerilla and PlayStation announced a new State of Play focused on Horizon Forbidden West and the gameplay reveal for the highly anticipated sequel.
Video GamesGamespot

9 Minutes Of New Far Cry 6 Gameplay

In this slice of Far Cry 6 gameplay we get to see a little of what we can expect when the game releases later in 2021. Highlights of course being good wee pals of the scaly and furry variety.