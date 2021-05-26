Cancel
AMD prioritizing high-end chips over budget ones, but better availability by end of the year

By Neil Soutter
game-debate.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hardware market across the whole world is not doing too hot right now, at least in terms of availability and prices. Graphics cards are nearly 3 times their original MSRP, and CPUs have not been doing too well either. AMD has admitted recently that they have prioritized high-end chips over any budget offerings due to the global chip shortage, but projects better availability by the end of the year.

Lisa Su
