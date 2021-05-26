AMD prioritizing high-end chips over budget ones, but better availability by end of the year

With the launch of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, we've now got a complete suite of high-end RTX 30 cards to choose from - or at least we would under ordinary circumstances, the current graphics card shortage notwithstanding. While we wouldn't advise trying to buy a new graphics card right this second due to the ongoing stock problems, you've probably had your eye on at least one of these cards for quite some time now, so we've put the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti head to head to show you exactly what kind of performance you can expect to see from each card once they're more readily available. And to help you make an even better buying decision, I've also included my RTX 3080 figures in here, too, for the ultimate RTX 30 face-off.