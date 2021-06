With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (and 3070 Ti) expected to be formally announced before the end of the week, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding these graphics cards and the level of performance we might have been able to expect from them. While specific information regarding either of these GPUs has so far largely been pretty scarce, following a report via Videocardz, we don’t only have what are seemingly the 3080 Ti’s specifications, but we also have a fascinating benchmark result too!